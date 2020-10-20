Of the nine French territories placed under curfew since Saturday, October 17 to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, three are located in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: the metropolises of Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne. It must be said that the key figures for the epidemic are both high and increasing sharply, whether at the level of the region, departments and cities.

While, on a sliding week, on October 17, Paris posted an incidence rate of 402 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the metropolis of Saint-Etienne reached 716 cases per 100,000. No other agglomeration in France has such a number of new cases of coronavirus per week. The metropolis of Lyon also exceeds the capital, with 582 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and Grenoble with 460. The metropolis of Clermont-Ferrand, with 322 cases per 100,000, is located below Paris, but has largely exceeded the alert threshold of 250 cases per 100,000.

The Loire department, of which Saint-Etienne is the prefecture, also displays the record incidence rate in France with 608 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, ahead of the Rhône (549) and the Nord department (483). But that’s not all, among the 12 departments that make up Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in total, seven exceed the alert threshold of 250 cases per 100,000 (Loire, Rhône, Ain, Savoie, Isère, Ardèche and Haute -Loire).

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region as a whole has a higher incidence rate than that of Ile-de-France (381 against 326), ahead of Hauts-de-France (324). But above all, the progression of this indicator is faster than that of the Paris region. Over a week in early October (between weeks 40 and 41), the incidence rate climbed 77% in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, against an increase of 50% in Ile-de-France, according to Public Health France.

On the hospital level, emergency room visits took off by 50% in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes between week 40 and 41 and hospitalizations increased by 41% over the same period. Finally, on October 19, the number of new patients hospitalized in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes exceeded that of Ile-de-France (331 against 312).

“The acceleration of contaminations today is the result of a set of causes dating back three weeks to one month“, explains Cécilia Haas, chief of staff and communication of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. The ARS puts forward several hypotheses.

First of all, the multiplication of clusters in nursing homes and universities. These two categories of places alone represent 45% of the outbreaks of contamination that have appeared in the region since the end of confinement, according to data from Public Health France. With the start of the academic year and the organization of private events, the students were able to spread the virus. It remains to be seen why contamination is so important in nursing homes in the region.

Cécilia Haas also mentions as potential explanations “the high population density in certain departments“,”increased dissemination of the virus in lower-income neighborhoods, where social distancing is less“, but also “holding important gatherings, such as weddings, during the month of Septembere “. And then, she insists, we must not neglect the impact of the relaxation of barrier gestures throughout the summer,”the first effects of which we saw in early September, and which contributes to this sudden worsening“.

The start of the school year has not always been accompanied by a strengthening of the application of barrier gestures in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, at least in certain territories. Cécilia Haas reports feedback from the field that “shortcomings in the face of the obligation to wear a mask in Saint-Etienne”, metropolis in which the acceleration is the strongest. In a press release on the evening of September 24, the prefecture of the Loire department – of which Saint-Etienne is the prefecture – thus indicated that “the control operations carried out by the internal security forces (…) once again demonstrated the very insufficient respect for regulations and barrier measures in a large number of bars and drinking establishments, which also welcome a large publicThis inventory dates from a little less than a month and confirms the hypotheses put forward by Cécilia Haas.