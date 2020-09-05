To give you, day after day, a complete vision of the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world, we provide you with a series of maps and graphs updated daily.

More than six months after the start of the epidemic linked to the coronavirus in France, health authorities fear the appearance of a new wave. To observe the evolution of the epidemic, the National Public Health Agency France and the Ministry of Health publish data collected in particular in hospitals and testing laboratories, and construct various territorial indicators, such as the incidence rate and the reproductive factor.

The curve of the number of cases, it must be the subject of precautions, the counting method and the number of tests having evolved over the months. The data concerning hospitalized or intensive care patients thus remain the most relevant for monitoring the evolution of the epidemic at the doors of hospitals.