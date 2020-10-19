No business will be left at the risk of bankruptcy. “ This was Emmanuel Macron’s promise on March 16, on the eve of the first day of confinement. Seven months later, the numbers seem to prove the president right. They would even be better than promised. Only 13,600 judicial liquidation proceedings have been opened since the spring, against 19,400 over the same period in 2019. That is a decrease of 30%.

To obtain these figures, we sifted through the publications of the Official Bulletin of Civil and Commercial Advertisements (Bodacc). Each time a company in difficulty is summoned before the commercial court, the information is immediately published. We looked at 200 bulletins published between January 1 and October 12, 2020, and 500 bulletins in 2019 and 2018. And the number of proceedings for reorganization or liquidation is in free fall this year.

Started at the time of containment, this downward movement has grown steadily since. It concerns all sectors of activity, even those most affected by the crisis, such as catering, transport or construction.

In detail, the decline can be seen even among caterers, yet breathless with the cancellation of many events and the ban on weddings. As for the aeronautics and air transport sectors, there is no decline, but no increase either. It’s as if 2020, until then, was a year like any other.

In reality, this drop in the number of bankruptcies is misleading. “The calm that we are currently experiencing is a false calm”, explains Christine Gailhbaud, lawyer and teacher at the University of Nice, specializing in the social law of insolvency proceedings. This phenomenon has two main reasons. The first is purely administrative. In the wake of confinement, the state provided companies with a form of legal immunity by freezing insolvency situations. This mechanism made it impossible to summon bankrupt bosses before a commercial court.

The other explanation is to be found on the side of government aid, such as bank loans guaranteed by the State (PGE), partial unemployment or exemption from charges. Taken together, these devices have placed the economy in a sort of artificial coma. To the point of sparing even companies in bad shape despite the crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. “There was a windfall effect. State aid also protected companies that should not have continued to exist”, notes lawyer Jean-Charles Gancia, specialized in restructuring. Bruno Le Maire’s announcements, Thursday, October 15, could make the phenomenon continue, with access to EMPs extended until the end of June 2021, a strengthening of the solidarity fund and an exemption from contributions for VSEs and SMEs until the end of June 2021. end of curfew.



But what will happen when the economy emerges from this artificial coma? Experts fear an explosion. “The elastic band is tightening. The outflow of companies is being held back. The most pessimistic hypothesis is that we are in a phase of restraint, which will suddenly relax at a given moment”, analyzes Sarah Guillou, specialist in the competitiveness of companies within the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE). In a note published in June, the OFCE estimated that the Covid-19 crisis would lead to an increase of almost 80% of business failures by January 1, 2021. Economist Lionel Nesta, the one of the authors of this note, believes that even if bankruptcies have been delayed, they are inevitable.

“There is going to be a purge, a concentration of bankruptcies.” Lionel Nesta, at franceinfo

The ax could fall in the coming weeks. Indeed, the legal immunity given to companies, at the start of confinement, came to an end on October 7 and there are no plans to reactivate it, the justice ministry told franceinfo. Nothing prevents companies in default of payment from being summoned before the judges. To avoid a tsunami of bankruptcy filings, the government wants to promote conciliation procedures. This is the message hammered out by the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, during a trip to the Orleans commercial court on September 10. But this wish of the Keeper of the Seals does not seem to be followed up.

In the meantime, the employers’ organizations are at bay. Starting with the hotel and catering sector where “30 to 35% of our businesses will be wiped off the map by the end of the year”, says Thierry Grégoire, representative of the Union of Hospitality Trades and Industries (Umih).

“It’s a nuclear time bomb.” Thierry grégoire to franceinfo

The wave of bankruptcies that is looming is all the more worrying as many destroyed jobs will not be able to be recreated. “Our economy operates on the principle of creative destruction: businesses that disappear are replaced by new ones, explains Lionel Nesta. Except that no one wants to start a business today. “

While waiting for the wave of bankruptcies, the sky has already started to darken for employees. The first plans to safeguard jobs were announced some time after the deconfinement and at the start of the summer: the tour operator TUI France, the subsidiary of Total Hutchinson, Altice Media … Eight months after the start of the crisis, many companies have initiated procedures, which will take several months to translate into effective job cuts. According to monitoring carried out by CGT Info-com, almost the entire country is affected, but more particularly Ile-de-France and the Toulouse region (and its aeronautics sector).

These procedures are not visible in the data of the commercial courts, but are listed by the Ministry of Labor. Since the end of April, its statistics service, Dares, has regularly published an assessment of the job cuts announced. While the number of social plans has tended to decline in recent years, 2020 is already a dark year. Over the second and third quarters (from April to September), the Dares thus counts 411 job protection plans against 230 in 2019 over the same period.

These announcements of procedures should translate, over the course of negotiations between management and unions, in the number of positions doomed to disappear. From March 1 to September 27, 2020, the number of job cuts envisaged during the PSE is 65,001. This is more than three times more than over the same period in 2019.

To these PES, which affect companies with more than 50 employees, we must add the thousands of collective redundancies for smaller companies. From March to September, the Dares counted, in addition to the 454 PSE, no less than 3,476 companies affected by such redundancies. As of June 2020, Unédic quantified its estimates at 900,000 job cuts and 630,000 additional unemployed.

“The picture is very dark, notes Marylise Léon, deputy general secretary of the CFDT. We will measure the height of the wave rather at the end of the year. “ If activity picks up only weakly and if entrepreneurs do not have more visibility, the unions fear an acceleration of announcements of social plans, negotiations of collective contractual breaks (RCC), but also indirect economic consequences. “The economic impact will be passed on internally in the large groups, but also on the territories, on their economic and tourist attractiveness “, Explain Fabrice Michaud, Secretary General of CGT Transports, taking the example of the restructuring launched in the airline sector, which should lead to the closure of certain routes.

The unions, including the CGT, also denounce the absence of compensation for the payment of state aid to large companies, in particular on maintaining employment, and the lack of social dialogue. “We know that companies are under pressure, but some have used the crisis linked to Covid-19 as a pretext to launch reorganizations and lay people off”, believes Amar Lagha, secretary general of CGT Commerce, a branch very affected. Lionel Nesta, of the OFCE, tempers. According to him, the aid granted to large groups is also intended to prevent a domino effect, which would sweep away entire sectors in the event of bankruptcy. “Beyond the questions about the relevance of helping large companies, hides the government’s fear of the contagion effect”. However, the hypothesis of escaping an economic crash does not seem to be ruled out by any of the players.