Some 24 million of those Americans born from 1997 will go to the polls for the first time in the presidential election in November.

Don’t call them millennials or Generation Y. Young people, aged around 10 to 25 in 2020, have nothing to do with those 30s who lived through the fall of the Berlin Wall and phones without internet. Generation Z was born after 1996 and some of them, of voting age (from 18 years old), will slip a presidential ballot into the ballot box for the first time on November 3, 2020 in the United States, then that it already takes the streets during demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement or for the climate.

The definition of a generation is not an exact science. Moreover, debates still exist on the start date of the latter. (1995, 1996, 1997) and even on his name (iGeneration, Zoomers). We decided, in this article, to name it “generation Z” and to make it debut in 1997, as the American think tank did. Pew Research Center.

The different generations. (ROBIN PRUDENT / FRANCEINFO)

Before the US presidential election, we sought to better understand the profile of these young Americans by giving them a voice in a series of videos, and by drawing their portraits from surveys and statistics in this article.

Generation Z will make its voice heard at the polls

For this election more than the previous ones, we will have to come to terms with them. According to the United States Census Bureau, Gen Z made up 67 million Americans in 2019, or more than 20% of the country’s total population. A good part of this generation will thus make its voice heard for the first time in November 2020. In total, 18-23 year olds will represent some 24 million potential voters in 2020, or one tenth of the American electoral population.

But will they really vote? “Election history shows that since the 1980s, they have been less likely to vote than older generations, recalls Richard Fry, researcher at the American think-tank Pew Research Center. But several factors can play a role. In 2018, more 18-21 year olds voted than previous generations at the same age, so it is uncertain how many Gen Z people will vote in 2020. “

Generation Z is more diverse

For the first time in the country’s recent history – where ethnic statistics are permitted – whites will be in the minority among the American population by 2026, according to projections by the United States Census Bureau. And this is already the case in some states within Generation Z. In the West, for example, only 40% of members of this generation define themselves as “non-Hispanic white”. Conversely, they are more than 68% in the Midwest, specifies the American think-tank Brookings (in English).

Nationwide, this movement has been underway for a long time. Since 2010, the proportion of white population has been declining in the 50 American states. In detail, it is Hispanics who have seen their proportion rise most rapidly within the population, followed by Asians, while the proportion of blacks has stagnated for several decades. This change is explained in particular by the age of the populations concerned (43.7 years median age for whites, 29.8 years for Hispanics) and the decline in fertility of white women.

Immigration, which has been declining for several years in the United States, plays a marginal role, with the exception of Asians. These demographic variations bring about cultural changes. “The white baby boomer culture that defined the second half of the 20th century is giving way to a more multicultural nation,” Explain the demographer William H. Frey at think tank Brookings (in English).

Generation Z leans for Democrats

When it comes to political matters, Generation Z should get on well with the one before them, the millennials. Indeed, these two generations seem on the same wavelength, according to a study carried out by the Pew Research Center in 2018. Whether on the rejection of Donald Trump or the place of the state in society, opinions are close and stand out from older generations.

The generational divide is even sharper among Republican sympathizers. Thus, 43% of young Republicans of Generation Z believe that blacks are treated less equitably than whites in the United States. That’s twice as many as Republicans over 40. More than half of young Republicans also think the government should do more to solve society’s problems, while not even a quarter of baby boomers from the same party hold the same opinion.

How will that translate into the polls in November? It would be unwise to step forward on the results, but Gen Z seems to favor Democrats. In detail, 61% of 18-23 year olds plan to vote for Joe Biden, against 22% for Donald Trump, according to a survey carried out in January 2020. This is, again, about the same ratio as for millennials … and quite different from older generations. But be careful: “There is no evidence that a group defined by its year of birth votes in a particular sense or has a specific role in the election.”, recalls David Costanza, professor of psychology at George Washington University.

Generation Z is slowly erasing gender identity

He or she ? Generation Z doesn’t always want to answer. Sometimes she simply does not ask herself the question or campaigns for it not to be asked again. “I’m trying to indicate ‘unspecified’ or ‘other’ as a form of resistance. I don’t want to be in a box”, explains Melissa Auh Krukar, 23, at New York Times (in English). Like her, more and more of them are using gender neutral pronouns within Generation Z.

A large majority ask as well as identity forms contain options other than “male” or “female”, depending on a survey by the Pew Research Center carried out in 2018. The majority of them also feel comfortable using a non-gender pronoun. Two elements that most of the over 40s do not share. “Identity is something that can change, like political opinions, summarizes Elias Tzoc-Pacheco, 17 years old. It’s an idea that is shared by a large part of my generation. “

Generation Z is the most educated in history

The number of years of education continues to increase for young people in the United States. “Generation Z youth are more likely to have parents who have gone to college than millennials. They are also more likely to have completed high school than millennials at the same age.”, indicates Richard Fry at franceinfo. The rate of access to university also continues to climb. A dynamic that the coronavirus pandemic could well have stopped, according to researchers.

Another phenomenon characterizes the relationship of younger generations with school: stress. More than half of 13-17 year olds say they feel “many” pressure “to get good grades”, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

Generation Z is always online

Technological breakthroughs are important markers of generations. And generation Z is not lacking in the rule: it has simply never known a world without the internet and no less than 95% of 13-17 year olds have access to a smartphone in the United States. In addition, in 2018, nearly half of young Americans claimed to use the internet … “almost constantly”. They were only 24% to say the same thing in 2015.

This permanent connection mainly benefits social networks. YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat are thus ranked as the three most visited sites by Generation Z, ahead of Facebook and Twitter. These addictive uses also seem to cause more mental disorders, such as depression, notes The Atlantic (in English). And young people themselves are divided on the benefits and harms of social networks. A tendency to be taken with a grain of salt because “mental disorders are more and differently diagnosed today than before”, nuance Arthur Vuattoux, lecturer in sociology at Sorbonne Paris Nord University, at franceinfo.

Gen Z ditch sex, drugs and rock and roll

Ian Dury’s hit, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, belongs to the past. If 54% of teens american between 14 and 18 years old had indicated having already had a sexual relation in 1991, they are only 41% in 2015. They are also a third less to affirm to have had at least four different partners at this age.

On the other hand, the age of the first drink of alcohol, or the second night of drunkenness, has been advancing since the end of the 1990s, according to data from the World Health Organization, cited by The Economist. The British weekly puts forward two hypotheses to explain it: the greater presence and attention of parents and the concentration on studies. And when it comes to rock, it’s been a while since hip-hop and rap took the ascendancy in the ears of young people.

Generation Z is progressive

History (sometimes) repeats itself. “For all generations, the age of entry into adulthood and a little more progressive than after”, explains the sociologist at the University of Montreal, Cécile Van de Velde, to franceinfo. And Generation Z is no exception. For example, 48% of young Americans think legalizing gay marriage is a good thing. This is almost twice as much as the baby boomers.

Gen Z, like millennials, are also more supportive of married life outside marriage than older generations, according to a study by Pew Research Center (in English) conducted in 2018.

Generation Z gets involved and militates

The images went around the world. Young adolescents leaving school to demonstrate in the street in the face of the climate emergency. Led by activist Greta Thunberg, these mobilizations symbolize the commitment of Generation Z. “She’s more radical, feels she has less to lose, so she speaks up and has a more international conscience”, analysis Cécile Van de Velde, sociologist at the University of Montreal.

This anger is expressed on different themes: the racial question, the debate on weapons in the United States, but also on environmental issues. It must be said that Generation Z is more aware of human responsibility in the climate crisis than that of their parents or grandparents.

This activism is also largely conditioned by the social condition of the first concerned. “We are talking above all about the most educated and urban fringe of this generation. But there is also a fringe which loses confidence, which has broken wings and a problem of self-esteem”, shade Cécile Van de Velde.