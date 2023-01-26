According to the “Foreign Policy” magazine, the American tank is characterized by its thick armor and rapid movement, and it has a 120-millimeter cannon, in addition to being equipped with two machine guns capable of firing thousands of bullets.

It considered that all these specifications make the tank an invaluable offensive tool.

This tank can operate in the battlefields despite the enemy’s firing to destroy armored vehicles, and it is also able to overcome concrete obstacles, that is, the obstacles that stand in the way of the Ukrainians this year against the Russian forces towards the Crimea and Donbass.

The M1 Abrams tank has been in service with the US Army since 1980, and it is considered the third generation of American combat tanks, and it is the backbone of the US Army, according to the American magazine Newsweek.

Since entering service, more than 10,700 units of various versions have been manufactured.

Many updates have been made to it over the past decades.

Movement and arming

The M1A Sep version of the Abrams tank has an estimated top speed of about 68 kilometers per hour.

Its weight ranges between 69.5 and 73.3 tons.

Its engine power is 1500 horsepower.

It operates in America with jet fuel.

Its maximum range is 425 km.

The number of crew members is 4, including the tank commander.

Firepower and protection

The M1A Sab version is equipped with a 120mm cannon.

3 machine guns, one with a caliber of 12.7 mm and two with a caliber of 7.62 mm.

The effective range of its cannon is 4 kilometers.

It carries 40 120 mm shells and more than 11,000 machine gun rounds.

Protection: Among the materials used for protection are depleted uranium in the hull and tower.

Highlight the pros and cons