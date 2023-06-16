The 2022 Sustainability Report was presented to the InfoCamere Assembly. positive in terms of sustainability.

“2022 was a fruitful year not only from the point of view of economic results and investments – said the president of InfoCamere, Lorenzo Tagliavanti – but also for the consolidation of the company mission and for a renewed impetus towards innovation, in line with the provisions of the Activity Plans and the strategic guidelines approved by the shareholders”.

“The Group’s objective for the next few years – he added – is to support the Chamber System even more effectively in a historic moment characterized by the great opportunities linked to the planned investments, at national and European level, in the Pnrr area. It is our firm intention to continue to be an active part of this process of change in which sustainability strengthens the trust of our stakeholders, the reference communities and future generations”.

The activity carried out by the InfoCamere Group – which has always been based on three pillars: simplification, digitization and certification – has supported and will continue to support the Italian entrepreneurial fabric even more, fostering its relationship with the Public Administration according to the guidelines of sustainable development and disposition of the System, in this phase of digital transition, its technological assets, which will see important evolutions also during 2023.

As at 31 December 2022, the Group had distributed an economic value of approximately 113.2 million euros by strengthening sustainability initiatives and programs for the benefit of human capital and the environment. The incentive programs for the sustainable use of energy and natural resources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions continued. In 2022, the energy produced for self-consumption amounted to approximately 182,789 kWh, allowing for a reduction in emissions of 83,000 kg of CO2 equivalent. Also in 2022, the ISO 14001 certification and the Emas certificate were renewed and the presence of InfoCamere was confirmed in the rankings of the main sustainability awards (‘Sustainability Leaders 2022’ and ‘The 100 Companies Most Attentive to the Climate 2022’) . During the year, investments were further implemented for the development of skills (approximately 25,434 hours of training, +6% compared to 2022) and the company welfare program was expanded, increasingly diversified with initiatives to support parenting, diversity, well-being and work – life balance of workers.

The 2022 Sustainability Report has obtained certification from an external auditing firm, an important milestone that expresses the Group’s willingness to provide, while not being an obligatory entity, certified reporting of its impacts and its commitment on ESG issues.