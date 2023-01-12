The Development Institute (Info) begins the year by launching a set of grants for the business fabric of the Region of Murcia, totaling almost 38 million euros in different lines of subsidies. This was stated by the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, who is also president of Info, during the press conference held after the first meeting in 2023 of the Community Government Council.

One of the calls is endowed with almost 18 million euros and contains subsidies to companies to strengthen their sustainability and energy efficiency, as well as job creation. Likewise, in the coming weeks various programs will be launched in the field of R&D and internationalization, the amount of which amounts to 20 million euros.

Regarding the currently accessible calls, around 10 million euros correspond to the Energy Efficiency program for SMEs and large companies in the industrial sector. This program, financed by Feder Funds and regionalized through IDAE, aims at actions that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and final energy consumption, by improving energy efficiency, thereby helping to achieve the reduction objectives final energy consumption set by the European Union.

Another large block of aid that can already be requested is included in subsidies for micro-enterprises, social economy firms and the self-employed, under the official name of ‘New territorial projects for Rebalancing and Equity’, and correspond to Union funds Union for the creation and maintenance of employment, within the framework of the ‘Next Generation’ funds. These aids have a budget of more than seven million euros.

Industrial estates and business parks can also already apply for subsidies for rehabilitation actions of their facilities, aimed at improving or adapting existing industrial estates or for the execution of new equipment intended to provide additional value-added services for common or shared use. This fund has half a million euros.

In addition to those already launched, the Info has planned additional upcoming calls that will exceed 20 million euros in subsidies. Thus, the call for R&D is endowed with six million euros, the one destined to productive and technological investments will have 10 million euros, and those to support foreign trade are valued at about 3.5 million.

Almost 17 million for cancer drugs



On the other hand, the Governing Council approved this Thursday the expenditure of 16.7 million euros for the supply in the Murcian Health Service (SMS) of 14 exclusive medicines with certain active ingredients. Most of these drugs are used in the treatment of different types of cancer and for viral, bacterial and fungal infections.

These are innovative medicines that result from a research process, which are protected by a patent and are marketed exclusively by a single pharmaceutical laboratory. Thus, the active principles are high-cost medicines for the Murcian Health Service, although they are of essential use for the treatment of the pathologies in which they are indicated.

Likewise, at the proposal of the Ministry of Health, the expenditure of 1,956,000 euros was authorized for the acquisition of material for orthopedics and physiotherapy in health centers of the SMS. In the same way, 1,262,000 euros were approved for the acquisition of respiratory protection masks type FFP2 and FFP3 without valve, destined for the different health centers in the Region of Murcia.

On the other hand, the Governing Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Education, authorized a standard collaboration agreement between the Community and interested companies to expedite and simplify their participation as sponsors in the ‘RMSkills’ Vocational Training championship promoted by the council itself.