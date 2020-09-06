National Education has just ordered several hundreds of thousands of transparent masks for nursery school teachers. These masks which allow communication while protecting from Covid should become widespread, if manufacturers manage to keep up with the necessary production rate.

Initially intended for the deaf and hard of hearing, we see more and more masks with two wide strips of fabric, one on the nose, one on the chin, and in the middle of the mouth, a transparent plastic that allows you to see the expression of the one wearing the mask.

Intended primarily for teachers who have deaf students in their class, these masks are also useful for speech therapists, those who take care of children, the elderly, autistic people … The National Education has just placed a huge order. hundreds of thousands of masks, and that’s just the start. “We will already provide the teachers. Then all reception staff in contact with the public are concerned, details the Secretary of State for disabled people Sophie Cluzel. We can place orders, but today we are limited in terms of production.“

The companies adapted to the manufacture of this inclusive mask hope to reach 80,000 masks per month, and the other producers are stepping up.Sophie Cluzel, Secretary of State in charge of disabled peopleto franceinfo

Three masks have been approved, two more should be soon. This will make it possible to better meet demand, but also to lower the cost of this transparent mask, around 10 euros on average per unit, or double the fabric masks for the general public.