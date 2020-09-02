According to the study revealed by franceinfo, the state of health remains the leading cause of long-term absence, ahead of professional factors.

The long-term absenteeism of employees under 40 has increased by 34% in two years, according to the 12th barometer of absenteeism and commitment Ayming * published Wednesday, September 2 and that franceinfo reveals. In 2019, this absenteeism of more than 90 days had increased by 9%.

All durations combined, the increase in absenteeism for those under 40 increased by 6% last year. More generally, for all employees, the absenteeism rate stabilized in 2019. It fell for the sectors of commerce (-9%), industry (-9%) and health ( -8%) whose rates had been increasing continuously for three years. It is, however, up 9% in the service sector, the rate of which fluctuated from year to year.

The study shows, moreover, that the gap continues to widen between the absenteeism rate of women and that of men. According to the authors, they remain more exposed to precarious and less qualified jobs and, for the majority of them, manage family responsibilities. It is for part-time employees that the absenteeism rate is highest and increasing. It goes from 5.6% to 5.85% in 2019, compared to 4.58% for full-time people. Multiple employment, family constraints, such as helping a sick relative, or health problems can explain these absences which sometimes force the employee to reduce his working time.

The state of health remains the first cause of long-term absence, ahead of professional factors. The survey looked at the dynamics that develop within a company when absenteeism develops there. It notes that the more an employee is absent, the more he is likely to “reappear”. 41% of employees absent in 2019 were absent more than once. The return after an absence remains a crucial moment to avoid new ones. In 2019, 19% of employees were absent again due to poor reintegration into the company. This proportion rises to 46% for employees who have been absent for more than three months.

The company must therefore mobilize:16% of the people questioned declared having avoided an absence thanks to the actions implemented by their company. Half of the employees believe that they could have avoided their absence by company actions, in particular by adjusting their hours or their position. To prevent absenteeism, the study highlights the dialogue to be established between the manager and his employee to find common solutions. “With the deterioration of absence situations, we see that this dialogue is strengthening. Thus, the more an employee has been absent, the more he asks his manager himself and beyond the company, in the event of a difficulty that could impact its presence “, indicates barometer report Ayming.

To improve their health and well-being at work, one in two employees identifies the actions to be put in place: improving their lifestyle, asking their manager, asking their doctor earlier. According to the authors of the survey, the lessons of this barometer, even if it is based on absenteeism data from 2019 and the point of view of employees before the health crisis, will find a particular echo this year, in a context where the current health crisis “undermines health, safety, employee engagement and business performance”.



* The survey summarizes a quantitative study carried out in 2019 among 45,403 private sector companies employing 1,921,000 employees as well as a qualitative study among 1,000 private sector employees, conducted in January 2020 by Kantar TNS.