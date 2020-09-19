A decision by the Regional Health Agency in the face of the acceleration of the coronavirus epidemic.

The white plan measures were reactivated Wednesday, September 16 in hospitals in Ile-de-France, franceinfo learned Friday from a member of the ARS. In fact, this plan has not been lifted since it was triggered in mid-March. Due to the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Regional Health Agency has asked all establishments in the region to get in working order to welcome the sick who are arriving in increasing numbers.

Emergency room visits for a Covid-19 case jumped by nearly 90% in Ile-de-France last week. There are nearly 250 patients in intensive care, tension is mounting in hospitals in the region, hence the decision of the ARS to reactivate the white plan. It makes it possible to pool resources in terms of staff and beds. This white plan was launched on March 13 by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, it was never lifted but it had been relaxed after the lull due to confinement. Today, the numbers are on the rise again and it’s exponential, “so we reactivate” explains a member of the ARS leadership. According to him, there will be no question this time of deprogramming as many operations as last spring, at the height of the crisis, it will mainly be a question of being able to distribute the patients between the establishments and to call upon additional staff where they are needed most.

The Regional Health Agency has asked hospitals to reactivate their crisis units and to communicate to it the means at their disposal to be able to centralize the management of beds in Ile-de-France.