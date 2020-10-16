A dozen senators are positive for Covid-19, Franceinfo learned Friday, October 16, from corroborating sources at the Luxembourg Palace. These new cases follow a screening campaign conducted in the Senate on Wednesday. PCR but also serological tests were carried out.

About a hundred senators were tested out of the 348 who sit in the Luxembourg Palace. Twelve cases were therefore positive, including three belonging to the environmentalist and republican socialist group. One of the senators of the group is also hospitalized.

“An election campaign exposes senators to the virus and half of the senators campaigned for the senatorial elections on September 27th”, argues one of the group presidents. A new screening campaign is planned for next week.