THESE DAYS, THE OFFICES WITH THE MOST FLOW OF PRODUCERS agricultural are those of Trusts Established in Relation to the Agriculture. The banking institution has entered the quite to resolve the conflict between Sinaloan farmers and the rural financial that retained credit resources for the period Autumn Winter. are close to 3 thousand 200 million pesos those that will be available for the support of more than 5 thousand producers, some of which were affected by the recent frosts. The state government requested to advance the release of resources, which puts producers in a hurry in their procedures.

SOME CONSIDER THAT THE MORENIST OFFICIALISM They don’t even forgive mockery anymore. And it is that now they come out with that because of the supervision they do in the agricultural fields, the state of slavery in which they maintained a group of farm laborers in Campo 35, Ahome. As if it was not known that the state government acted, but at the request of the United Nations Refugee Agency and not because the inspectors of the Department of Labor and Social Welfare or state agencies related to the field have discovered which is quite a shame. Now they assure that legal action is going to be taken against the farmer. Seeing is believing.

AFTER THE CANCELLATION OF THE LOANS FROM THE NATIONAL FINANCIAL COMPANY many agricultural producers were late with the payment of the planting permit due to this is that an extension was requested and it was agreed that in order to comply with this commitment, the 15th of this month is a single planting payment for the cycle Autumn Winter. Carlos Beltran Astorga asked farmers to be very punctual and complied with the payment because this will be the only extension that will be granted.

THE AFFECTATIONS FOR THE FIELD in this season apparently do not end. On Monday the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes, announced that they were around 11 thousand hectares of corn damaged by frost, which will have to be replanted. Now there are the rains that have been recorded in the north and north center of the state, and the entry of a new winter storm. Let’s hope this doesn’t affect producers too much, because in addition to the fact that the support has not materialized, this could be a season with more losses than gains.

MORE IRRIGATION MODULES have been joining the actions of the program Clean field in Guasave, where the intention is that all those organisms hydro-agricultural join this cause, because the idea is to have greater control of the packaging of agrochemicals that are dumped in plots and canals, asserted Jesus Rojo Plascencia. The president of the Association of Farmers of the Sinaloa Poniente River indicated that it is a socially responsible program, which is growing in infrastructure, since now they have 20 new containers to deposit the containers. The idea is that the water in the canals is no longer contaminated, since this liquid is not only used in the field, but also It has a domestic use in some communities, so they are obliged to curb those bad habits.