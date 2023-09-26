“The flu vaccination is an opportunity for everyone, but a strong recommendation for the fragile.” The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, researcher at the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health at the University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan, renews his appeal to protect oneself in view of the winter season, who today in the Lombardy capital took stock of the lurking viruses, on the occasion of a meeting promoted by Assosalute (National Association of self-medication drugs). “In the same session, anti-Covid can also be done for the categories” in which the recommendations overlap. “The objective continues to be to reach 75% coverage in groups such as that of the over 65s. But unfortunately we are at lower values, which reached a maximum of 62-63% in the first season of Covid (when there was not yet ‘was the vaccine for Sars-CoV-2) and which are now degrading again and returning to even lower levels of around 50%”.

According to Pregliasco, there are elements that suggest that there won’t be a rush to get vaccinated this year either. A sensation also confirmed by research conducted by Human Highway for Assosalute and presented today. Down slightly compared to 2022, the desire to get vaccinated against flu next season remains “at a level that can be accommodated” when considering the general population. That is, a stable trend is confirmed compared to the recent past marked by the pandemic emergency: 33% of Italians intend to receive the flu vaccine (-5% compared to 2022).

As for those over 65, the figure is obviously higher. The ‘vaccine intentions’ – to put it in election-like jargon – suggest that 56.5% in this age group want to do so, but this percentage remains lower than the objectives set by the Ministry of Health. “We are not in a good situation with this data – comments Pregliasco -. Even when we look at the vaccination trends, we see that they had an increase especially in the first year of Covid. But already in the following year the data was decreasing and this too year, I fear that there won’t be the same enthusiasm. The message that should get across and that needs to be relaunched is precisely that the new normality that we have earned comes from the protection of the vulnerable. Instead, we are discounting a negative drag from the Covid vaccination which in subsequent boosters was not widely implemented not even among the frail. And those who still die of Covid in hospital today are truly frail, elderly, unvaccinated or poorly vaccinated.”

“Then there remains – continues Pregliasco – a share of people for whom vaccination has become a habit, a group of aficionados which however does not seem to increase over time”. The virologist specifies: “For young and healthy people, a pathology like Covid can resemble the flu also in terms of annoyance, heaviness, blocking of one’s activities, but it does not cause greater effects. In the elderly, however, it happens and from here is the reminder to get vaccinated.”

The research also shows other data: 48% of the sample subjected to the survey, which took place in September, believe it is unlikely that they will carry out the flu vaccination this year, as they believe that seasonal flu affects them very rarely. People don’t get vaccinated because they don’t think it’s necessary, or they don’t see a risk of serious consequences. Even though it is decreasing, the percentage of those who have never asked themselves the question of vaccination remains high (19.1% in 2023 versus 24.5% in 2022). “The community’s interest would be to protect vulnerable people of all ages. Because even among the youngest there are children who have pathologies and are at risk of serious effects on their health”, reiterates Pregliasco.

“So, compared to an approach that has created problems for vaccinations in general in the wake of restrictive elements such as the Green Pass, and which has also had a negative impact on children’s adherence to vaccinations – observes the virologist – I believe they should be highlighted instead the positive effects that derive from protecting oneself. It is then necessary to give the right dimension to the negative effects, which are not as they are perceived by public opinion. Flu vaccines for example are an opportunity for everyone, from the adult who wants to work and reduce days of absence for healthy children who can be vaccinated, talking about it with the paediatrician, thus also avoiding absences from school causing difficulties in family management”.

Vaccination, assures Pregliasco, “is a protection not only for oneself, but also for those who are more vulnerable. While young people can choose whether to do it, for the frail and elderly it becomes almost a necessity”. The scientific and medical community continues to monitor the effectiveness of vaccines and improve strategies to best protect the population. “As regards influenza, the annual vaccines have already been formulated and contain the specific composition for the current season, which also includes the H1N1 variant”, explains the virologist.

“For Covid-19, however – he recalls – specific vaccines have been developed for the different variants, including Omicron XBB. The data available so far indicate that they have a good protective capacity in the new emerging variants, even if they do not guarantee 100% protection Some variants, such as those that continue to emerge within the Omicron family, have characteristics that make them ‘immunoevasive’, that is, they can partially escape the immunity of previously infected or vaccinated subjects. This means that those who have already been infected or have received the vaccine may not have complete protection against such variants. However, compared to the past, our hybrid immunity, obtained both through natural infection and the vaccine, contributes to a significant reduction in severe forms of the disease.”