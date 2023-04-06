The City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS), announced on Wednesday, the 5th, that the capital will start the immunization campaign against the flu next Monday, the 10th. , the 1,489 million doses allocated by the Ministry of Health to the municipality will initially be applied to priority groups.

Immunization will be made available in two stages for the following priority groups:

– People over 60 years old

– Children from 6 months to 6 years old

– Pregnant women

– Postpartum women (up to 45 days after delivery)

– Immunosuppressed

On April 17th, a new phase of the campaign begins, expanding the target audience.

The following will be included in the vaccination schedule:

– Health professionals

– Education professionals

– Persons with permanent disabilities

– People with comorbidities

– Professionals in urban and long-distance public road passenger transport

– Port professionals

– Professionals from the security and rescue forces

– Professionals of the Armed Forces

– Prison system professionals and population deprived of liberty, including adolescents in socio-educational measures

The flu vaccine will be available at all Basic Health Units (UBSs), open from Monday to Friday, from 7am to 7pm, and at Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, which are open from 7am at 7 pm, including Saturdays and holidays.

Influenza can lead to serious consequences, especially in the population over 60 years old, because with aging, the immune system goes through a natural process of weakening, called immunosenescence.

Those who are not in the groups can opt for the vaccine in the private network. Find out more information here.