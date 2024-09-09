Health authorities across the country have launched the annual national campaign for awareness and vaccination against seasonal influenza, under the slogan “Immunize Yourself… Protect Your Community.” They said the vaccine will be given free of charge to citizens and those with chronic diseases, while there will be a nominal cost for non-citizens.

The Ministry held a press conference in Dubai yesterday to launch the campaign, in the presence of a number of representatives of health authorities in the country, with the aim of enhancing community awareness of ways to prevent the disease and reduce its complications in the event of infection.

The campaign, which will continue until March 2025, seeks to encourage community members to receive the vaccination, in addition to raising the efficiency of health workers and training them on the latest global protocols in the field of preventing and combating seasonal diseases.

Health experts confirmed that the current version of the vaccine contains substances that are highly effective and influential in combating influenza symptoms, as the vaccine combats the most prevalent versions of the disease last year.

The Ministry confirmed that the private health sector provides seasonal influenza vaccination at symbolic prices, depending on the type and duration of service requested by the public, noting that the effectiveness of the vaccine ranges between very good and excellent for all people.

“The body gains immunity within a period ranging between one and two weeks from the date of vaccination,” she added, explaining that the vaccine does not lead to seasonal influenza. Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry, Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Al Rand, confirmed that the campaign comes in implementation of the national policy for immunizations, which represents a national framework for combating communicable diseases, including seasonal influenza. He added: “Through the campaign, we aim to develop the health system’s response to respiratory diseases and enhance surveillance mechanisms, thanks to the integration of the performance of health authorities and work within a national health system, to improve the results of the strategic indicator for vaccination coverage by making them available in the network of health facilities.”

He added that the National Immunization Program represents the broadest protective umbrella that raises the level of community immunity against infectious diseases. The activities include vaccination campaigns in health centers, government agencies and mobile sites to provide vaccination and raise awareness of methods of prevention and combating the disease in the event of infection. He pointed out that “the awareness campaign to prevent seasonal influenza represents one of the vital elements that reflects the ministry’s vision of achieving a society that enjoys health and well-being, which contributes to raising the quality of life and ensuring the sustainability of health services.”

The campaign focuses on pregnant women, individuals aged 50 and over, people with chronic diseases, children under five years of age, and health workers.

“We recommend that everyone aged six months or older get the annual vaccine,” said Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

The center announced that the seasonal influenza vaccine will be provided free of charge in more than 115 medical facilities and pharmacies licensed to provide vaccinations in Abu Dhabi, until the end of March next year, the end date of the campaign.

The centre revealed that campaigns will be organised in schools and workers’ housing in Abu Dhabi to raise awareness and vaccinate students and workers.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation also announced that the vaccination will be provided in 134 medical facilities, distributed across six emirates, noting that it will be provided free of charge to the groups most vulnerable to the disease, while it will be given at a symbolic price to other groups.

Dr. Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of the Public Health Services Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed the importance of taking the vaccine and following preventive measures to limit the spread of the disease.

The Head of the Communicable Diseases and Immunization Department at the Ministry, Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, explained that the seasonal influenza vaccine has proven its effectiveness over six decades in preventing influenza infection with a high success rate.

Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Rasasi, Head of the Preventive Medicine Department at the Dubai Health Authority, also stressed the importance of vaccines and their effective role in reducing influenza and its complications.

He said that the various programmes and activities that the Authority will implement support the campaign’s objectives to reach the largest possible segment of society members to promote public health.

