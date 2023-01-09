Mexico City.- With the 29 million app 7 thousand 902 doses until the past December 30the Campaign of Influenza vaccination exceeded the goal sector that set the Health sector to vaccinate 70 percent of the target population by then.

The coverage reached until December 30, 2022 it was of 74.6 percentwith eight million 229 thousand 591 vaccines applied to children from six to 59 months.

This includes first dose in this age rangesecond for the group from 7 to 59 months and the annual one for the group from 18 to 59 months.

To people over 60 years old, 10 million 641 thousand 966 vaccines were applied; 955 thousand 368 to pregnant women; 963 thousand 25 to health personnel,

In addition to 7 million 432 thousand 799 to those between the ages of five and 59 and they live with comorbidities: such as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, and acute or chronic heart disease.

Also includes people with long-term use of salicylateswho suffer from chronic lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cancer, kidney failure, and immunosuppression.

He was also vaccinated 785 thousand 153 people of other age groups.

By target groups and risk populations, Entities such as:

Nuevo León, with 85.59 percent

Jalisco, with 83.53

Chiapas, with 82.66

Aguascalientes, with 82.19

Mexico City, with 81.05

Querétaro, with 80.06

Guanajuato, with 79.36

Puebla, with 77.08

Tabasco, with 76.78

San Luis Potosí, with 76.23 percent.

Coahuila, with 76.23 percent

Sinaloa, with 75.56

Campeche, with 75.43

Quintana Roo, with 74.63

Tlaxcala, with 74.48

Baja California, with 74.33

Baja California Sur, with 73.53

Zacatecas, with 73.10

Michoacan, with 73.08

Nayarit, with 73.03

Yucatan, with 71.88

Tamaulipas, with 71.29,

State of Mexico, with 71.10.

The Ministry of Health informedor that vaccination against influenza continues for people with some risk factor.

The goal is to achieve 100 percent coverage in that population group for next March.