Influenza vaccination has ended in the Moscow region. This was announced on Monday, December 28, by the TV channel “360” with reference to the Minister of Health of the region Svetlana Strigunkova.

According to her, about 5 million residents of the Moscow region were vaccinated against the flu. Thus, the region is in fifth place in terms of coverage among the subjects of Russia. In 2019, the region was in 39th place.

“We have completed the flu vaccination. 4.712 million people passed it. This is 63% of all residents of the Moscow region. Our plan was exceeded by 3%. For all risk groups, our tasks have been completed, ”said Strigunkova.

According to the minister, the highest vaccination rates were found in Istra, Odintsovo, Elektrostal, Khimki and Reutov. The set plan for vaccinations was immediately exceeded by 42 urban districts, in which more than 60% of residents were vaccinated.

On December 28, the vaccination of the elderly against coronavirus started in the Moscow region. The first patients over 60 years old have already been vaccinated at the Domodedovo Central City Hospital – no one has had any side effects. Strigunkova noted that almost 16 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 have been delivered to the region since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the city news agency writes. “Moscow”… For vaccination against COVID-19, 93 points were opened in the Moscow region. It is clarified that vaccinations cannot be done on January 1 and 7, writes the TV channel “Star”…

Earlier that day, registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for new groups of citizens began in Moscow, writes RT…

On December 26, the Russian Ministry of Health approved the use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for people over 60 years old. Large-scale vaccination in Russian regions began on December 15. Citizens are invited to be vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. She was registered on 11 August. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%, while for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

