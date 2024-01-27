The flu is waning but it still affects the youngest, those under 5 where there is a slight rise in cases. “Those between 0 and 4 years of age are the group most affected by the flu, but this is nothing new because these children have an immune system that is still not competent, that is, it is unable to contain the attack of respiratory viruses and therefore they get sicker and with an even higher frequency”, Antonio D'Avino, president of the Federation, tells Adnkronos Salute Italian pediatric doctors (Fimp). “These pathogens are transmitted very easily in the school and social context”, given that “this age group does not adopt any distancing measures, they cough and sneeze in each other's faces. Then we must consider that we come from the post-Covid pandemic where these viruses have practically not circulated among the population given the measures such as masks and lockdowns. Here is the resurgence of flu cases last year and this year.”

D'Avino intervenes on the data from the RespiVirNet surveillance bulletins published by the Higher Institute of Health. In the last 7 days monitored, “the number of cases of flu-like syndromes is still sharply decreasing”, we read, but the incidence “remains high. In the third week of 2024 it is at 11.6 cases per thousand assisted, while in the previous week it was 14.4”. “Not just the flu, we have observed many cases of respiratory syncytial virus under the age of one – he adds – children with bronchiolitis who have difficulty breathing”, and on this point the president of Fimp clarifies the overcrowding of emergency rooms: “It is true that hospitals have complained of having hospitalized many of these cases, but it should be said that that is the tip of the iceberg. Let's say that one child in 20 of those we pediatricians treat in the area ends up in hospital. We are a filter compared to much larger numbers who could go to hospital.”

Fimp's suggestion is “to plan better, we have known for years that there are particular periods during the year where there is a peak in pediatric cases affected by respiratory viruses, let's make sure – underlines D'Avino – to prepare the medicine better territorial. We have a project for assistance on pre-holidays and holidays with pediatric consultations. Thus we could – he concludes – be able to intercept 95% of cases”.