“We had an abrupt start to the flu season with many more cases than in previous years and therefore, as a percentage, a greater number of important symptoms”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan, interviewed on the new Australian flu. “Before Covid, the flu was recognized for three important elements: fever often over 38, muscle aches and at least one symptom of respiratory problems such as a stuffy nose. In addition, there are other viruses typical of the late autumn and early winter season. But currently 37% of cases are flu, then there is Covid which is on the rise. In a certain sense, Covid fools us, because it foresees all these symptoms and it is not easy to distinguish the viruses”.

According to Pregliasco, the flu peak will be reached during the Christmas holidays, “let’s say around New Year’s Eve”. According to data from the Influnet network, there are currently 2.5 million people in Italy affected by the flu. “Estimates at the start of the season were around six million people. At this point, given the initial peak, we can estimate between 8 and 10 million cases, also because compared to the past we have come from two years in which the immune defenses have not been strengthened. In Australia, last August, when it was winter in the southern hemisphere, the flu was the worst in five years.”

Who are most at risk? “The extreme bands. Children between 0 and 6 years old and those over sixty, especially frail people with pathologies. Therefore, vaccination is essential, both the booster against Covid and the one against the flu. The more people get the vaccine, the less pressure there will be on emergency rooms. Finally, I remind you that before Covid every year the flu does between 5,000 and 15/20,000 deaths a year. Covid often kills directly with viral pneumonias, with the flu there are only 200 or 300 a year, but it can make the final push in already complex situations. Therefore maximum attention and very important to get vaccinated “, concludes Pregliasco.

