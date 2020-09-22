This Normandy factory produces 250 million flu shots this year. This represents 25% more than in 2019. “Overall, the plant can produce 1 million flu shots per day. This is the maximum we can do“, explains Henri Landry, director of the Sanofi Pasteur site. Faced with demand, the company has adapted: “We have increased our rates, for example we have worked weekends in addition to the week, we have hired several dozen more people in order to meet demand.“.

Thanks to a health insurance voucher, frail people are invited to be vaccinated for free. For other people, it will take between 6 and 11 euros. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for vaccines could be greater. In this pharmacy, 600 more vaccines were ordered compared to 2019. Martiel Fraysse, pharmacist, advises getting vaccinated, “to facilitate the diagnosis between Covid-19 and influenza “.

