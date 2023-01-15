Mum Kirsten noticed her 4-year-old daughter Kira started showing symptoms of a cold just a few days after Christmas.

The little girl was taken to hospital where it was discovered that her oxygen saturation levels were extremely low, prompting doctors to test for leukemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Kirsten explained that they celebrated Christmas, thinking that Kira’s symptoms were those of the common flu at the time.

A few days after the New Year, the child’s temperature developed and she began to say that she felt pain in her legs and back, and she completely lost her appetite.

After several tests, it is confirmed that Kira has leukemia, causing shock and grief for her parents.

Her mum added, “We weren’t expecting this at all, it surprised us, because two days ago she was laughing and smiling.”

Fortunately, doctors said, leukemia cells were not present in Kira’s spinal fluid and her cancer would be curable.