With almost half a million cases of flu in the last week, the anti-freeze diet arrives against the ailments caused by the temperature change of up to ten degrees caused by the wave of bad weather which hit the Peninsula with cold and frost after a particularly hot autumn with a temperature more than 2 degrees above average. This is what Coldiretti states on the effects of the Arctic cold with the arrival of snow and strong winds, based on the latest RespiVirNet Epidemiological Report of the Higher Institute of Health.

Valid help can come from the right diet. The supply of vitamins and other antioxidant substances and rich in energetic and nutritious foods, capable of giving the right amount of fibre, iron, mineral salts – underlines Coldiretti – strengthens the immune defenses against the risk of the onset of flu and cooling down. The effect of low temperatures on the organism of isothermal animals, including humans, must be taken into proper consideration – Coldiretti specifies -: the higher caloric expenditure required to maintain the body temperature stable at the average temperature of 37 degrees.

The most important vitamins in this type of diet are – claims Coldiretti – vitamin C, with antioxidant properties and a cure-all for the immune system, present above all in fresh seasonal fruit, such as our citrus fruits (oranges, clementines, etc.) and Kiwi; vitamin A, present in numerous seasonal vegetables, also rich in vitamin C and mineral salts, such as spinach, chicory, pumpkin, radishes, courgettes, carrots, broccoli; vitamin B, which helps the body transform food into energy, and is found above all in whole grains, oats, red meat, green leafy vegetables (cauliflower, broccoli, spinach), egg yolk and chickpeas; vitamin D, an excellent support for the immune system and mood, which in winter, due to decreased sunlight, is best taken through the foods that mostly contain it, such as fish, liver, milk and eggs; It is also useful to take vitamin E through – continues Coldiretti – dried fruit and extra virgin olive oil.