The flu cousin viruses don’t give up with this crazy weather. The sun peeking out between one bad weather alert and another, with anomalous and recurring rains that alternate with clear spells and illusory temperature peaks even on the same day. Because immediately afterwards the mercury plummets again and it seems like autumn again. Half of Italy is like this, in the grip of “weather changes that continue to make rhinovirus, adenovirus, metapneumovirus and even a little bit of Covid work in a big way, which is rising again and is certainly underestimated because no one takes the test anymore”. ‘Cousin’ viruses, responsible for flu-like syndromes which at the end of June recorded cases twice as high as the summer lows. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

“The estimated infections are 100 thousand per week”, reports the director of the School of Specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the State University of Milan. An incidence obviously lower than the winter one: “The decline in the number of infections continues”, specifies the expert, but very slowly. “We consider – he recalls – that the minimum level, the summer one, generally reaches a maximum of 50 thousand cases per week”. We’re still at double.