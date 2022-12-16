Genoa – The opening of “flu point” clinics in each Local Health Authority for the management of low-complexity cases related to the flu virus, in addition to maximum headcount in hospitals, the increase in beds with the activation of hospitalization areas ad hoc for both Covid patients and those coming from the emergency room and a contextual remodulation of the elective activity of the operating theatresalways guaranteeing urgent interventions.

They are some of actions envisaged in the plan prepared by the regional health system for the upcoming holidays, to mitigate the impact on the health system, especially in emergency rooms, due to the flu and Covid.

The plan was presented in the Region in a meeting attended by the governor Giovanni Toti, the regional health councilor, Angelo Gratarola, the general manager of Alisa, Filippo Ansaldi and the head of infectious diseases of San Martino, Matteo Bassetti.

THE LIST OF FLU POINT CLINICS AND OTHER SERVICES

FLU POINT: active on weekdays from 14.30 to 19.30 and on public holidays and days before public holidays from 8 to 12 (including 24, 25, 26 and 31 December and 1, 6, 7 and 8 January) at:

• PPI of Bordighera h24 (from Monday 19 December)

• Sanremo, Via Carli clinic (from 21 December, on weekdays and holidays)

• Palasalute Imperia (from 24 December, on public holidays)

Other actions:

-Ps Imperia and Sanremo: 24-hour nursing availability service dedicated to possible transport of patients to other specialized centers or to increase assistance or reduce waiting times with the activation of examination rooms; prompt activation in case of need of an outpatient clinic for users with medium-low criticality codes with the use of staff already dedicated to outpatient activities

– Bordighera hospital: from 15 December the hospitalization area for covid patients also from other hospitals has been upgraded from 15 to 25 beds

– Sanremo Hospital: from 17 December a hospitalization area with 14 beds for patients from the emergency room will be activated on the 4th floor of the Borea Pavilion

– Hospital of Imperia: reduction of elective activities; from 17 December remodulation of general surgery and urology hospitalizations with a total of 22 beds that will be dedicated to stable patients from other departments in the discharge phase.

– VACCINATIONS: by reservation only. For Covid: Palasalute Imperia, Taggia (railway station premises), Bordighera (former SPDC building). For flu treatments: Palasalute Imperia, Sanremo (clinic at v.Fiume 33), Ventimiglia (Villa Olga, corso Genova 88).

FLU POINT:

• at the Albenga hospital in direct access from 8 to 20 every day

• Cairo Montenotte, at the community hospital, a dedicated clinic active from 22 December (from 2 to 7 pm every day)

• Savona, Via Collodi clinic open from 22 December (2-7 pm)

Other actions:

– ‘white codes’ clinic for low-intensity care at the Pietra Ligure hospital

-Increase of 21 total beds: 10 additional beds at the San Paolo di Savona; 6 additional beds at the Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure; 5 additional beds at the extensive residential rehabilitation of the Cairo Montenotte Community Hospital

– Reinforcement of the organic endowments of the PS of Savona and Pietra Ligure

-Enhancement of interventions for the discharge of frail hospitalized patients

-Possible reduction of elective activities

– VACCINATIONS: every Wednesday even during the holiday period, direct access for vaccines at the Palacrociere in Savona (Cruise Terminal). Hours 11-18.

FLU POINT: from 21 December to 9 January direct access clinics will be activated with infectious disease doctors from the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital:

– Gallino di Pontedecimo hospital (8am-8pm, every day including holidays)

– Micone hospital in Sestri Ponente (8am-8pm, every day including holidays)

Other actions:

Opening of the following clinics for low health complexity with free access to the entire population in the period from 19 December 2022 to 8 December 2023 with the following times: Monday to Friday from 8 to 12 on weekdays and extended from 2 to 5 on Saturdays and holidays:

– House of Health in Quarto via G.Maggio 6

-Health House in via Archimede 30

-Health House in via Assarotti 35

-Health House in via Bonghi 6

-Fiumara Health House via Operai 80

-Health House Coproma p.le Odicini 4

– VACCINATIONS: from Monday 19 to 30 December, direct access for flu and covid-19 vaccines at the hub of the Call Room of the Port (Piazzale San Benigno 1). Hours: on weekdays, from Monday to Friday from 8.15 to 14.30; under 12 days: Wednesday 21 and 28 December.

– ‘Toothache’ clinic active from 8 to 12.30 at the Palazzo della Salute in Fiumara

-Activation of the ‘Fragile elderly flu management’ project for the over 64s to reduce the complications of the elderly at home, in the event of hospitalisation, reduce the days of hospitalization: a protected discharge path at home is envisaged with the activation of district home care and the support of a family assistant

SAN MARTINO POLICLINICAL HOSPITAL

– activation of rapid shifts in medical area beds due to the availability of an additional 30 beds (if the number of occupied covid beds is less than 80)

– from 23 December activation of an additional 20 medium-intensity care beds managed by doctors in the internal medicine-geriatric area for patients from the Emergency Department

– the Covid emergency room is active with the Covid short stay ward with 25 beds

– expansion of the OBI workstations in the ED from the current 8 to 10 with patients staying up to 36 hours

– operational continuity of the ‘week surgery’ hospitalization department also during the weekend for the hospitalization of patients from the emergency room

– possible suspension of the scheduled surgical activity which can be deferred in the event of an increase in the number of hospitalizations over 15 per day and/or accesses to the emergency room over 150 per day

FLU POINT: in Chiavari from 19 December to 15 January with direct access to the supra-district clinic in Piazza Leonardi 1 (9am-2pm, every day including holidays)

Other actions:

– Lavagna PS: ‘flu fast truck’ activation, dedicated path for non-covid-related flu syndromes with separate access, rapid take-over and subsequent rapid discharge or hospitalization; preparation of a temporary hospitalization area next to the PS pending admission to the ward

-until 15 January, increase of 20 intermediate care beds at the Sestri Levante hospital

– VACCINATIONS: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, direct access for flu and covid-19 vaccines at the hub in Piazza Leonardi 1 in Chiavari. Hours 9-14

FLU POINT: in Sarzana (Monday 19 December from 2-8pm, Tuesday 20 December from 8am-2pm, Wednesday 21 December from 2-8pm, Thursday 22 December from 8am-2pm), at the hospital in Levanto (24h every day including holidays)

Other actions:

– 94 active Covid beds at the Sarzana hospital

– ‘fast truck’ path activated in emergency rooms for orthopedic, ENT, obstetric and pediatric pathologies

– VACCINATIONS: La Spezia (Hub Ex Fitram) until 31 December on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 to 13.30;

Sarzana (Hub San Bartolomeo) until 31 January 2023 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 13.30;

Levanto until 31 March 2023 on 4 January, 1 February and 1 March from 8 to 13; Ceparana until March 31, 2023 January 20, February 17, March 17 from 8 to 13.

THE SITUATION AND THE INDICATIONS OF THE REGION

Toti: “Complex coming weeks”

“The next few weeks will be complex from the point of view of the management of influxes in emergency rooms and for this reason we have set up specific flu points throughout the territory, clinics for low-complexity pathologies linked precisely to the flu that is also hitting the Ligurian population hard – he said John Toti – Our invitation is not to underestimate this pathology and get vaccinated as soon as possible, not only against the flu but also against Covid. Our goal, with these dedicated clinics, is to avoid patients arriving in the emergency room with non-urgent clinical cases, with high fever or other symptoms that can be managed without recourse to an emergency department”.



The appeal: “Go to the emergency room only in cases that cannot be managed through the assistance of family doctors”

The councilor illustrated the details of the plan in the individual local health authorities and hospitals Gratarola: “Unfortunately, the adhesion of the population to the anti-flu vaccine is not enough. I renew the appeal on emergency rooms: they are a resource that should be used only and exclusively when the symptoms are so serious that they cannot be managed through natural channels of family medicine.In other words, faced with fever and flu symptoms, the emergency room is not the place to look for answers because it is a structure which, weighed down by inappropriate pathologies, on the one hand takes resources away from those who really need specific assistance and on the other puts at risk the same affected patient who does not benefit from crowded environments”.

Influenza data

“We have a high incidence of the flu syndrome – said the general manager of Alisa, Filippo Ansaldi – In Italy we are around 2 per thousand, a very high figure. The invitation to get vaccinated is pressing, both against the flu and against Covid. Today 70% of Covid positives are hospitalized for other pathologies but they are asymptomatic, the impact is lower than in previous years because the virus has mutated and the population has been vaccinated or recovered. But hospitalizations that weigh heavily on the standard remain on hospitals. We are working with Liguria Digitale on a new monitoring system for the emergency system”.

Bassetti: “Too few people have been vaccinated against Covid and flu”

The infectious disease specialist Bassetti also spoke on the subject of the lack of adherence to the vaccination campaign: “We knew that the flu would arrive with these characteristics, we told the entire population to get vaccinated but unfortunately the advice of the health authorities was not followed. November 2020 the Infectious Diseases clinic has made a consultancy system for Covid available to family doctors and we will also extend it to the province of Genoa to flu cases. I renew the appeal addressed to citizens: you must not go with the flu in the hospital. We have to take care of ourselves at home, otherwise we put the whole system in difficulty”.