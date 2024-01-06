High but stable incidence: «We are at a plateau», says Pregliasco who advises: «At the first signs of a respiratory disease it is best to use anti-inflammatories, but in a moderate way to attenuate the symptoms without eliminating them»

It remains high, but substantially stable compared to last week the number of cases of flu-like syndromes (III) in Italy. In the 52nd week of 2023, in fact, the incidence is equal to 17.5 cases per thousand assisted (17.7 in the previous week). This was stated in the RespiVirNet surveillance bulletins published on Friday 5 January. Analysis of positive samples shows that Influenza viruses are now prevalentalthough a significant share of Sars-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remains.

We asked Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist at the State University of Milan, if we can say we are in the final phase the spread of influenza. «We are at least at plateauat the stabilization. The only unknown is that of reopening of schools, because children can become infected at home, then spread the viruses at school among their classmates and spread them back into the family. All these viral forms are destined to decline, however, even if they will keep us company throughout the month of January and probably for the first two weeks of February».

Have we reached the peak of respiratory virus cases filling emergency rooms over the Christmas holidays?



«We had one perfect storm with a co-presence of viruses among which the main one continues to be the influenza virus, then there is the respiratory syncytial virus (which is not only present in children but also in flu-like forms in the elderly) and the third, which is Covid. The data on objective cases of Covid are stable (the number of total cases is not known) and the data on hospitalizations in intensive care has also dropped. The curve from the previous week was still a vertical line, but I believe that this week or next we will have reached the peakbut we will only have confirmation of this when the curve goes down.”

We had a tough flu season even though the temperatures weren't that low, why?



«The flu season started as expected when temperatures were low at the beginning of December. When it happens for several days, it is the moment when the flu usually takes hold, as has happened.”

How do you treat yourself when the first symptoms are noticed?



“For all respiratory manifestations (flu, RSV, Covid) the approach is the same and is that of responsible self-medication: use of anti-inflammatories moderately to alleviate the symptoms, but without eliminating them. Follow the progress of the disease and consult your doctor if things do not improve second or third day».

How do you protect the elderly and frail (perhaps not vaccinated)?



«They will have to take a swab for Covid because in case of positivity there is the possibility of using it the antiviral (currently underused) which the family doctor can prescribe, which can be collected from the pharmacy, which serves to protect the frail and elderly from the possibility of worsening, because Covid can start for them in a gentle way, but on the fifth day it can evolve into the infamous interstitial pneumonia».

What about flu complications? When to worry?

«We only go to the emergency room if the clinical conditions have evidently worsened, therefore especially breathing difficulty with increased frequency. However, it is necessary to inform your doctor or pediatrician and not to use self-prescribed antibiotics.”