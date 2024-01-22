A blast of polar cold which in the next few days, according to meteorologists, will give way to an early spring throughout Italy. A 'thermal inversion' which “will favor the so-called cousin viruses, slowing down the descent of the curve of flu-like syndromes monitored by RespiVirNet surveillance, and effectively lengthening the season” of winter ailments. This is the prediction of the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco.

“The actual flu – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – represents the largest share of the epidemic curve, but not the only one. If, as a result of the milder temperatures, the cases of 'doc' flu will presumably decrease, as always the Thermal temperatures will increase infections from cousin viruses. The total number of respiratory syndromes”, which in the latest weekly bulletin released by the ISS exceeded 800 thousand cases, “will therefore slow down its descent – the doctor expects – slowing down the conclusion of the flu season” .