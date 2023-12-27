Influenza is the number one enemy of children aged 5 and under at this time of year. “It is the disease that 'fills' our studies the most at this stage”, explains Antonio D'Avino, president of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors (Fimp), to Adnkronos Salute.

“This year, as you know – he recalls – the epidemiological and virological surveillance of the Higher Institute of Health does not only concern the influenza virus, but also two other viruses, Sars-CoV-2 and then the respiratory syncytial virus” Rsv “which can cause bronchiolitis”. Compared to last week “there has been an increase in the incidence of influenza. The influenza virus, among the three of which we pay attention, is the one that circulates the mostfollowed by Sars-CoV-2 and then by respiratory syncytial”. As family paediatricians “we are more interested because, for influenza, children under 5 years of age are those most affected and the syncytial virus mainly affects the most small”. The The situation, regarding the pressure on paediatricians' surgeries, “is therefore quite critical. We read about besieged emergency rooms – observes President Fimp – but let's remember that, for example, for a child with bronchiolitis who arrives in the emergency room we treat 15-20 in the area”.

The “filtering action that we are doing is great – highlights D'Avino – especially on these diseases that do not require specific therapy: both the flu, Covid and the respiratory syncytial virus, in fact, require symptomatic treatment, which means using anti-fever drugs, paying attention to hydration, keeping the patient at rest. Generally, these are illnesses that resolve within 4-7 days. According to our calculations, thanks to our filter function only 1% of our patients go to the emergency room – these are important numbers. Everyone, for the health care of children, us in the area and our hospital colleagues in the health facilities, plays their role and contributes to the same extent to protecting the health of children”.