On influenza “across the European region in the last two weeks there has been a 58% increase in reported hospitalizations for the virus and a 21% increase in intensive care admissions compared to the previous two weeks. Flu cases have quadrupled between November and December. As expected, the groups most affected by the serious disease are the over 65s and the very young.” AND' the picture drawn by Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe who, today during a press briefing, expressed “concern about reports of localized pressure on hospitals and overcrowding in emergency rooms due to the confluence of circulating respiratory viruses”. To date, “38 countries in the region have reported the start of the seasonal flu epidemic” and this is the situation, she explained.

