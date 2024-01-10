“L'H1N1 influenza is the one that has circulated most frequently in Italy this yearit is called 'swine' because in 2009 there was a pandemic with numerous cases and several deaths in the world”. So to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments on the two deaths in a few hours at the Vicenza hospital positive for the H1N1 influenza virus.

“It is a form of influenza A that we know well and every year there are deaths. Nothing new on the horizon, unfortunately we have vaccinated little this year – underlines the expert – The vaccination campaign was disastrous and these are the results, together with a very low coverage for Covid. We know that vaccines prevent serious forms of the flu, unfortunately when there are such virulent forms that also affect young people we are reminded of the importance of vaccines”.

The two deaths from the H1N1 flu at the Vicenza hospital “remind us of the history of influenza, which in 95% of cases is not a serious disease with lethal consequences but there is a percentage of the population who instead risk more. We have always said the frail, the elderly and the immunosuppressed, but it can rarely be lethal even for the youngest and healthiest. Today 80% of flu cases in Italy are H1N1 and, unfortunately, we have not vaccinated well “he told Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases. The importance of vaccinations is also underlined by Andreoni: “There is still time to do them, we see from these news cases how crucial being immunized can be”.