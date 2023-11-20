“It will be one ‘good’ season for the flu because it started off strongwe saw it in Australia where the incidence of the H3N2 virus was very lively”. So to Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, comments on the seasonal flu wave. According to the first ISS data, referring to the week between 6 and 12 November, the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome are around 375 thousand, for a total of around 1,264,000 cases since the start of surveillance in early October . Singer Luciano Ligabue also canceled concerts in Rome and Eboli due to flu.

The three symptoms of flu in adults

“I would say that there are all the prerequisites for a flu season that should not be underestimated. There are three symptoms by which it can be recognized in adults: abrupt onset and with fever of 38 or above; a stuffy or dripping nose and at least one systemic symptom such as pain muscular or joint. It is clear – he specifies – that there can be nuances and variations because in a winter season hundreds of respiratory viruses can circulate, from the rhinovirus which is the one that causes colds to the syncytial virus which occurs in young children”.

One thing that worries Pregliasco is vaccinations, especially anti-Covid. “They are very, very low and it’s not good because then you don’t have the perception that it isn’t a risk for the elderly and the frail”, he objects. While flu vaccinations “seem to be going well, in the sense that those who were vaccinated before do so again this year, but we are still around that value of 50% of the eligible population which is too little”, he concludes.