Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

expected at the beginning of November. Get vaccinated two weeks before. How it is transmitted, how to avoid contagion, starting from simple hygiene measures, up to the vaccination recommended for some groups of people at risk. Ministerial indications also for healthy children and pregnant women. Expert advice

When will it arriveseasonal flu? What are the symptoms? How is it transmitted? Yes you can to prevent and how? The flu vaccine Who is recommended to and why? THE children do they have to do it? The women

pregnant Can they get vaccinated or are there any contraindications?

Below are the answers to these and other questions, based on the indications given by the Ministry of Health (in the Circular Influenza prevention and control: recommendations for the 2023-2024 season) and with the help of experts.

When does the flu arrive and when to get the vaccine? We expect the flu to reach the beginning of November says Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simmg), who recalls: Because the protection vaccination is activated, at least they are needed two weeks.

The advice, therefore, get vaccinated by mid-October.

Are flu vaccine doses already available in all regions?

Each Region is making provisions based on the doses available, ordered independently – explains Dr. Cricelli –. The advise always the same: “Contact your family doctormain administrator of the flu vaccine”. The same general practitioner will guarantee, as soon as possible, the administration of the vaccine to frail older people, in line with the indications given in the ministerial circular. See also Emergency room doctor: "the situation is explosive but I'm staying in the public service"

The illness Influenza one contagious respiratory disease, caused by viruses of the genus Orthomyxovirus that infect the airways (nose, throat, lungs) and spread mainly in the cold season.

According to the estimates of European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), every year in the European Union on average approximately 40 thousand people lose their lives

prematurely due to the flu. 90 percent of deaths occur among those over 65 years of age, especially those with chronic diseases: not surprisingly, they are among the groups of people which strongly flu vaccine recommended. How it is transmitted

The flu is transmitted:

• directly by air through the droplets of saliva and mucus, with coughing and sneezing, but also simply speaking at very close range with an affected person;

• or indirectly through the contact with contaminated hands (for example: due to droplets and secretions dispersed on objects and surfaces). How to prevent it: hygiene rules and precautions

To prevent the flu, simple hygiene rules and some good habits are useful, such as:

– wash regularly and frequently the hands with soap and water (or with alcohol-based cleaning solutions), especially after coughing and sneezing, or after using public transport or public places;

– cover your mouth and nose with a tissue (possibly paper) when you cough and sneeze, and then throw it away (or wash it before reusing it);

– avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands;

– ventilate the rooms regularly where you stay;

– avoid crowded places;

– stay at home if affected and wear the mask if you have contact especially with people at risk.



Symptoms

It should be remembered that the flu it should not be confused with the common cold or with other flu-like syndromes that appear during the winter period, caused by different viruses (Rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus, etc.).

THE main symptoms of the flu are the sudden onset of:

– fever;

– cough;

– muscle pain.

Other symptoms common include:

– heachache;







– chills;

– sore throat;

– fatigue;







– loss of appetite.







How long does the flu last In most cases the disease resolves in a few days; for, the elderly people and those with chronic diseases they can also encounter serious complications. This is why the flu vaccine is recommended.



For whom the vaccine is indicated Vaccination the most effective form for prevent flu and reduce complications, especially for those most at risk. It must be repeated every year as flu viruses change.

Based on ministerial indications for the 2023-24 seasonthe vaccination recommended and offered free of charge to:

• people from 60 years old on;

• pregnant women and in the period post partum;

• admitted to long-term care facilities;

• people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases or immune system problems;

• healthy children in the age range included between 6 months and 6 years;

• blood donors;

• some categories of workers as:

– healthcare and social-healthcare personnel,

– police forces and firefighters,

• breeders or those who work in contact with animals.



Why get vaccinated Because for determined groups of people Is it important to get vaccinated? Marco Falcone, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pisa and director of Infectious Diseases at the Pisa University Hospital, as well as national secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), explains it with some examples: elderly people and those with chronic diseases

become infected with the influenza virus (or Sars-CoV-2) determines a worsening of health conditions it’s a delay in treatment of the underlying diseasetherefore especially for these categories we recommend get vaccinated as soon as possiblebecause they are more at riskeven indirect, in case they get sick of flu (or Covid). For example, – continues the infectious disease specialist – a cancer patient who becomes infected while treating the neoplasm, must stop chemotherapy.