The peak offlu 2023 in Italy, “we find out when the curve goes down.” Having said this, “we are presumably in a plateau phase at least and therefore we will probably reach close to a million cases which, according to the new definition of the RespiVirNet system, includes not only true flu, but also flu-like forms”. And “New Year's Eve will be the last blaze”, with its toasts between kisses and hugs and “an effect that will be highlighted in the following week”. As Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milantakes stock of these Christmas holidays for Adnkronos Salute which see many Italians struggling with seasonal viruses.

Vaccine, Covid swab and drugs: the virologist's advice

Are we still in time to get vaccinated? “It's a bit late, but still useful – underlines the expert – because sufficient immune coverage can be developed within a week or 10 days”. As for therapy, Pregliasco reiterates the opportunity of a differential diagnosis with a Covid-19 swab so that, if positive, the fragile can receive the antiviral drug. For everyone else, the virologist's advice remains “responsible self-medication based on the type of symptoms: paracetamol has more of an antifebrile action, ibuprofen and other active ingredients have a transversal anti-inflammatory action that is also useful against the 'storm cytokines of Covid, and then antitussives and nasal decongestants”.

Long Flu, effects for up to 4 weeks: symptoms

“Tiredness, feeling of being 'beaten up', slow recovery from respiratory disorders in the acute phase”. These are the symptoms of Long Flu, the flu that doesn't seem to go away after the classic week of 'passion' and which can drag on for “even 3-4 weeks”. A period in which another risk is “certainly also bacterial complications”, thanks to “a reduction in the immune defenses that characterizes the post-acute phase”, explains Pregliasco, while yesterday Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni postponed the end-of-year press conference which had already been postponed to today from December 21st, due to the persistence of the indisposition linked to the flu.