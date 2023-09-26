The 2023 flu is about to arrive and will produce around 5-6 million cases in Italy. “Like every year, like taxes, the flu will arrive. Indeed, the first sporadic isolations have already occurred and highlight the presence of the viruses targeted by the vaccine. In particular the A/H1N1 virus. Considering what happened in the hemisphere southern Italy, we must expect a winter season of medium intensity with regards to influenza viruses. It could mean an estimate of 5-6 million cases that we could have in Italy, to which will be added those 10 million flu-like forms and unfortunately a presence also of Covid”, says the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, researcher of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan, outlining to Adnkronos Health the picture of what could be the flu season upon us.