The new seasonal flu virus that will accompany us through the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 has already arrived in Italy. The University of Parma broke the news.

The virus in a newborn

“Yesterday, September 26th, at the University of Parma, using molecular biology methods, the first case of flu (type A) of Parma and Italy”, the university communicated, explaining that “the patient is a 4-month-old infant hospitalized in the pediatric clinic directed by Susanna Esposito, for fever and loss of appetite with a clinical picture of asthmatic bronchitis . His general conditions are overall fair, he has started oral antiviral therapy and is progressively improving.”