The Australian flu alert? “It is normal that there is, we have not seen it for over 2 years. The latest Influnet data tell us that it is affecting children under 5 a lot, with an incidence of 40 cases per 1,000 assisted, slightly anticipating the numbers that we see in late December-early January.But we must also understand that other parainfluenza viruses, syncytial viruses and even human coronaviruses such as OC43 end up in the ‘flu cauldron’ which has been among us for a hundred years and brings us colds. At this point the advice is that, if cases increase, perhaps I would keep the mask on public transport and in crowded places, especially for the elderly and frail. Without reintroducing the obligation as they are thinking in France, but recommending it”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome.

“It is clear that the concern must be for the flu effect on hospitals – recalls Ciccozzi – They must not be clogged with the flu. For this reason, the reasoning on the return of the mask, as a recommendation, could prevent many cases ending up in the emergency room” .