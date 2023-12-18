Influential women, 2023 the year of women who matter

2023, probably the year of women who suffer, who win, who fight but also of those who have power. In this context, it was a nice surprise offered by the prestigious Forbes which, in addition to Ursula Von of Leyen, “crowned” Giorgia Meloni as the fourth most powerful woman in the world for the year that is ending. But another great news was given by the Financial Times which considered the thirty-four year old Albanian engineer Mira Murati, one of the founders of OpenAI, the most influential woman on the planet for 2023 in the Financial Times ranking. Also in the prestigious ranking are the singer Beyoncé, the actress Margot Robbie, Mary Barra, president of General Motors and Ursula von den Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Influential women, Murati one of the founders of OpenAi

Murati is part of the founding team of OpenAI. Also part of the group are Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist and Greg Brockman, president of the company. Despite having been elected interim CEO of the company during Altman's sudden dismissal (he returned after only 5 days), the manager remained faithful to her boss by signing the letter signed by 95% of the employees for Altman's reinstatement in the company, threatening otherwise to accept Microsoft's offer to hire them all. The manager was the driving force behind OpenAi, now a leading Artificial Intelligence company. As Chief Technology Officer, Murati led the team that designed the ChatGPT chatbot and the Dall-E imager. The manager, considered number one for the FT, graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Dartmouth College, the heart that gave birth to the AI ​​discipline. His prestigious CV includes a period at Goldman Sachs, as an analyst. Then engineer at the French aerospace company Zodiac Aerospace, then product manager at Tesla and finally vice president at Leap Motion, a virtual reality company. When Murati, in 2018, understood that AI was ready to become reality, it joined OpenAi to be the protagonist of this epochal event.

Influential women, Murati leading the ChatGPt team

In her position, in addition to leading the team of developers, the executive had a decisive role in ChatGPT. She was responsible for ensuring that the chatbot could not be biased or even deceive people. Despite this prestigious award, Murati still seems to be a fairly isolated entity in OpenAi. In fact, the company doesn't really seem to be a champion of feminism. Confirming this, the appointment among the advisors was that of former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, famous among other things for having said in 2005 that the innate differences between the sexes explain why there are fewer women with successful careers STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Despite this, the Albanian engineer is, according to the FT, the most influential woman in the world.

