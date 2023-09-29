Senator Dianne Feinstein at the presentation of the report on CIA methods in 2014 Handout. (Reuters)

One of the most representative personalities of the US Congress disappears. The veteran Democratic senator from California Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90, while she was still active in a 30-year career in the upper house in which she broke numerous ceilings glass, from the presidency of the influential Senate intelligence committee – never before held by a woman – to the fight against firearms. “Unfortunately, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington,” her office reported this Friday.

Feinstein, the oldest still in office, had been characterized by a generally moderate and pragmatic line, willing to find common ground with the most centrist Republicans. But that moderation was transformed into passionate defense of priority causes for the State, from the defense of the environment to reproductive rights.

“Dianne left her mark on everything from national security to the environment to the protection of civil liberties. “She made history in many different ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for many generations,” US President Joe Biden, Feinstein’s colleague in the Senate for 15 years, highlighted in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dianne Feinstein. She blazed trails for women in politics and found her calling in public service. I will miss her very much as a friend and colleague, I send my condolences to those who loved her,” she indicated for her part in X of her, the former Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Feinstein rose to prominence in American national politics when he became mayor of San Francisco in 1978 after the murders of his predecessor, George Moscone, and Supervisor Harvey Milk, shot to death by a former colleague, Dan White. Feinstein was then chair of the board of supervisors, a sort of mini-parliament with the power to pass local legislation, and rushed to Milk’s office. While he checked for a pulse, he touched a bullet hole.

That experience would mark the rest of his political career, in which the fight against firearms, especially assault weapons, was one of his great flags. He wrote the federal rule that banned assault weapons from 1994 until Congress refused to renew it in 2004, during George W. Bush’s term. His attempts to achieve tougher gun control measures failed to bear fruit, despite a growing escalation in the number of shootings and victims. Not even after the massacre of 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012: his proposal to ban assault weapons at the time met with fierce opposition among Republican lawmakers and rights advocates. carry arms.

She arrived at the Senate in 1993, the year that is popularly known in the halls of the institution as “the year of women”: seven sat in the Upper House, the highest number recorded until then. She was re-elected five times.

During his long career, he held numerous influential positions. Among them, the chairmanship of the Senate Intelligence Committee since 2009, from which he examined accusations of torture against the CIA in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2014 he was responsible for the publication of the 525-page executive summary of a report that detailed the practices of secret detentions and interrogations abroad with “coercive techniques, which in some cases amounted to torture” against 119 alleged foreign terrorists after of the attacks of September 11, 2001. These actions, including simulated drowning, sleep deprivation and painful forced positions, “are a stain on our values ​​and our history,” Feinstein noted. The report, of 6,300 pages and which, except for the summary, remains classified, concluded that the use of these methods did not generate any valuable information that would allow attacks to be avoided or terrorist leaders to be captured.

“It is my firm belief that this report should be declassified one day,” declared the senator. “There is a lesson to be learned from all this: that torture does not work.”

At the same time, in her role as chairwoman of the Intelligence Committee, she also defended US spy programs revealed by then-National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. “It’s called protecting the United States,” the senator said then about the practices of wiretapping telephone and internet communications.

In other cases, he caused the ire of progressives by supporting the Iraq war in 2002 or the Patriot Act passed by George W. Bush, which allowed spying on American residents without the need for court permission. In 2020, Democratic activists called for his resignation after he hugged Republican Senator Lindsey Graham following a confirmation hearing for then-President Donald Trump’s nomination of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett took the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a reference of American progressivism, despite strong opposition from the left.

Although she was not always praised by the feminist movement, she spoke enthusiastically of the need for equality. “I recognize that women have had to fight for everything they have achieved, for every right,” she commented to the AP agency in 2005. “That’s why I try to defend women’s rights. I also try to solve the problems I detect, with legislation, and trying to build bridges where I can.”

In February of this year, and after a series of health problems that sometimes made her confused in public, she had announced that she would not run for re-election. Shingles and complications from her illness kept her away from Congress for three months, until May.

