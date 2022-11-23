An influencer (Gulf) on social media platforms invested her account on the Instagram network, by publishing advertisements for others in exchange for 10 dirhams, which was transferred to her phone balance.

In the meantime, I was surprised by an angry message containing an insult phrase, and an implicit accusation of theft, from a person (Gulf) who sent her an advertisement and forgot to publish it after transferring 10 dirhams to her account, so she issued a report against him, and it was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court in Dubai, which She condemned him and ordered him to be fined 1,000 dirhams.

The activist stated in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she has an account on the Instagram network, on which she posts advertisements for 10 dirhams as a balance that is sent to her phone, and then she contacts the owner of the advertisement to follow him up with details.

She indicated that while she was in her residence, she received a message via the “WhatsApp” application, asking its owner to publish an advertisement for the sale of his car, so she asked him to transfer the consideration, and he actually committed to that, and sent her a phone balance of 10 dirhams.

And she continued that she was preoccupied with something and was late in publishing the advertisement on her account, then she was surprised by a text message containing insulting and slanderous phrases, and she replied to its owner asking him about the reason for this message, and he replied that she was late in publishing the advertisement, and his money was stolen, so she took the initiative to return the amount that he transferred to her, and she did not respond. for his abuse.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the charge against him, stating that the incident occurred about five years ago, when he wanted to sell his car, and contacted the owner of the account to publish an advertisement for him, and about the required amount, but the advertiser was late in publishing the advertisement, which raised his doubts about The validity of the account and the possibility of being defrauded, he reacted angrily without intending to offend. After examining the case, the court concluded that the accused was convicted of the crime of insulting through a means of information technology, and decided to exercise clemency with him, given the circumstances and circumstances of the case, and ruled that he be fined 1,000 dirhams.