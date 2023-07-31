Stop the easy earnings of influencers: what changes for those who make money on social networks after the tax squeeze

The fun is over, as some would say. The Guardia di Finanza targets the influencers of social networks. According to reports from Il Messaggero, “tax checks and inspections have intensified, hand in hand with the proliferation of web stars and starlets who get easy money, often in black. A flow of money that escapes the tax authorities, thanks to various tricks”.



As il Messaggero recounts, “after the ritual of the so-called unboxing (“unpacking”), which consists in publishing online the video in which the box of the free product opens, sometimes the influencers to empty the wardrobes put the sponsors’ gifts on sale. Followers buy them and pay for them with PayPal. The same tool is also used by brands to remunerate social network celebrities, in the form of a donation”.

And according to the Messenger, “however, no trace remains of these digital payments”. A problem for the tax authorities, given the large earnings of influencers. As the Messenger says, “what they carry out, in fact, can be classified as an autonomous work activity of a professional artistic type. The same goes for those who – from VIPs to ordinary people – decide to publish hardcore photos and videos on OnlyFans, making them available to users for a fee. But for many kids it’s a way to make easy money, even off-the-books”.

Attention, concludes Il Messaggero: “even if the wire transfers come from abroad, according to the worldwide taxation principle, it is envisaged that the income produced everywhere by taxpayers who are fiscally resident in our country is taxed in Italy”.

