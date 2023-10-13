Influencers | The influencer, Sergey Hilman, is Russian, gay, and has had skull grinding, and refuses to hide anything

Sergey Hilman was told that he will become nothing if he posts bikini pictures on Instagram and watches the Kardashians on TV all day. This year, Hilman has proved the claims wrong.

Pwho grew up in South Karelia, in the small municipality of Juua by Sergey Hilman should never have ended up on TV. It happened a bit by accident.

It was the corona year 2020 and Hilman, who worked in the hotel industry in Helsinki, had just lost his job. The streets of the capital region gaped with emptiness and Hilman had a professional identity crisis.

One evening, Hilman spent the evening on the Lasipalats terrace and met a media personality Susanna Penttilän. Based on a short introduction, Penttilä uttered the words predicting Hilman’s next years:

“You are such an interesting man. You should be on TV.”

Although Hilman reacted negatively to the proposal at first, Penttilä quietly hinted about his new acquaintance to a familiar television production.

In the spring of 2022, the first love reality show for sexual minorities in the history of Finland began to air on television. Marko Björs – an adventure of love. In it, ten single men tried to conquer a riding coach by Marko Björs cardiac.

One of the singles was 27-year-old Hilman. He joked in the first episode that he was “an architect, a musician, a model and an actor”.

Soon the yellow press also discovered Hilman. However, they were not interested in Hilman’s real profession, but in the outer shell of a well-cared-for man.

Hilman became a face who “confessed his cosmetic surgery” to the tabloids.

In reality, Hilman hadn’t been hiding her cosmetic surgery to begin with. They were a part of him, and he liked to talk about them.

Actually, talking about cosmetic surgery was a conscious choice for him.

“You have no idea how many celebrities and influencers have undergone cosmetic surgery, but they hide it. If anything, it causes external pressure,” Hilman adds.

He mentions as an example Kim Kardashian’swho claims that he has not had a single beauty operation during his more than ten-year celebrity career.

“That’s right are you kidding me? No one over 40 looks like that!”

Sergey Hilman was photographed in Myyrmäki, in the old parking garage of shopping center Isomyyri. Hilman moved to Myyrmäki from North Karelia when he started his studies in Helsinki.

“ “Rather be afraid of influencers walking around in organic cotton dresses with beige Instagram.”

Hilman, on the other hand, has nothing to hide, according to his own words. He’s Russian, gay and gay in skull grinding. She loves luxury, travel, high fashion and money.

“Rather be afraid of influencers walking around in organic cotton dresses with beige Instagram. There are definitely secrets under that perfect shell.”

Rocking her own superficiality, Hilman founded two podcasts during the year, became a full-time influencer and appeared in two adventure reality shows. The newest of them is Selviytyjät Suomi, which started this fall.

Bwithout walking through the corridors of the shopping center Myyrmann in her thick-soled shoes like a top model. His face lights up, even though the man says that he was at the opening party of the new Billebeino store the night before.

The reason for the streak is the one walking next to him Meri Leiviskä. She is a make-up artist on Hilman’s team.

When Hilman is asked something about his personality, he uses the word “brand” about himself. Hilman has learned everything about them at school. Hilman has studied international business economics, marketing and service design at the University of Applied Sciences. The hotel industry and running a travel blog have also taught him what sells.

One lesson has been how you can turn even negative stories into a win for yourself.

“If you’re smart, you know how to direct traffic to your own products, such as Instagram or podcasts.”

Hilman probably has an ulterior motive for this interview as well, which has not been revealed, at least so far. On the other hand, Hilman has said that he is ready to talk just about everything. As long as the makeup and hair are ok in the pictures.

Hilman admires bold personalities from the entertainment world. For example, Sointu Borg has inspired her to be strong and sexy.

Jeven for them, Hilman’s openness has been too much.

In working life, Hilman has received comments, for example, for her Instagram photos in which she poses in a bikini.

“I haven’t seen anything erotic in them myself. I’ve taken pictures of myself on the beach when I thought I looked good.”

The most blatant comment on Hilman’s Instagram came in December 2021, when he had applied for a job as a receptionist at a law firm. The HR manager of the company had asked Hilman to hide his Instagram account during the recruitment process.

“I decided I don’t want that dune.”

Managers of PR agencies have also asked Hilman to hide his “revealing” Instagram photos, but he has not done so. On the contrary: Hilman has published more and more swimsuit photos.

Now Hilman’s half-nakedness doesn’t seem to bother anyone. The attitude has been shaped by his own podcasts as well as television success.

“It’s been wonderful to prove people’s claims wrong. I can be a young businessman even though I’m naked on Instagram.”

For example, Jodel has been surprised in the fall by how genuine and heartfelt the personality of Hilman, who is known as a runaway face, has been revealed with the series “Survivors”. In July Evening News wrote a long story about Hilman’s immigration and bullying background.

Lthe experiences of childhood and early youth have given Hilman a hard shell.

Hilman moved with his mother from Kostamus in Russia to Juuka in Finland in the mid-2000s. However, 12-year-old Hilman did not speak a word of Finnish. In the fifth grade, it was difficult to find friends when the groups had already formed, Hilman recalls.

And the fact that Hilman was bullied didn’t make it any easier. He was called ugly names for his accent and sexual orientation.

It was difficult at home too. Money was tight, and Hilman’s biological father was not very present in his life. At the age of 17, Hilman also lost his close stepfather unexpectedly. Losing his “father”, who died in good health, was a big shock for the teenage Hilman.

“That’s when I realized that life can end tomorrow. I went to work to save money to travel. Now I’ve been to more than 60 countries.”

Sergey Hilman’s biggest source of motivation is hunger. “I lost all my savings during the corona virus when I became unemployed. When there was no food in the fridge, I had to do something”, recalls Hilman about his career change from the hotel industry to a podcasting influencer.

Despite his difficult background, Hilman does not want to be branded a victim in public. He does not want his own personality to be built in such a way that he “cries on every television channel”.

Instead, Hilman is used to defending himself with strong words. For example, he may respond to his hate messages with emphasized kindness or like the “good roasts” directed at him in the comment fields.

“I fucking love you back!”

At the moment, he would like to touch his American ex-spouse as well.

“My Yankees told me to get a real job and that you’re not going to be anything if you just watch the Kardashians all day. Now, two years later, I watch reality shows for work,” Hilman laughs.

Sergey Hilman hopes that cosmetic surgery patients would not be laughed at in the media. “If you go to the lobby of a cosmetic surgeon, there are completely normal people there and not some human barbies.”

However, the “Yankee” in question also receives praise from Hilman: he has taught the curmudgeonly and quick-witted North Karelian to converse.

Now Hilman has also taught conversation skills to his 60-year-old mother. In addition, he has learned to set limits for his relationships. For example, consuming and benefit-based friendships have remained in history.

“I know my worth and I know I’m good. I focus on genuine encounters.”

Sergey Hilman is rather a friend of his followers than an admirable influencer.

