Influencers, the fun is over

Last year, 48% of digital content creator earned less than $15,000, while only 13% earned more than $100,000, according to a study by Wall Street Journal. These figures show how the dream of “easy” earnings via digital content can often result in low-paid work in the new economy.

The content creator market, worth 21 billion dollars globally, is also growing in Italy. Here, as reported the messengerthere are 350 thousand professionals in the sector, with a turnover of 348 million euros in 2023. According to a report by DeRevdigital marketing company, YouTube is the most profitable social network, where a advertisement it can yield between 500 and 35 thousand euros.

Instagram follows with rates that vary from around one hundred euros for 10 thousand views to 75 thousand euros for 10 million views. Also on TikTokdespite the lower compensation for low views (50 euros), sums of up to 75 thousand euros per post can be reached.

In Italy, the highest paying influencers include Khaby Lamewith earnings of 325 thousand euros per post thanks to its 160 million followers. Chiara Ferragni earns around 95 thousand euros per post, while Clio Zammatteo recorded a turnover of 11.6 million euros in 2022. However, these are only the tips of the enormous iceberg that represents the creator economy.

For creators of medium to low popularity, the so-called micro-influencers, it is increasingly difficult to earn a decent and steady income. The platforms have raised the requirements for monetization and brands have become more selective in their sponsorship deals. These influencers must compete in a crowded market and commit to creating increasingly engaging content to attract sponsors.

Unlike other workers, he still writes the messenger, creators do not receive paid vacation, health benefits, pension contributions or other benefits typical of corporate employees. In Italy, events such as Pandoro-gate and the crisis of the model Ferragnez have fueled user distrust. At an international level, the case Kardashian negatively affected the fan community when she was fined $1.26 million by the SEC for covertly promoting a crypto-company, causing its price to spike, allowing it to sell its shares at a profit, harming its followers.