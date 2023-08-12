Well-known influencers promise more than a million young people golden mountains by ‘taking a chance’ on the Telegram messaging service. Once there, however, they are scammed for thousands of euros. This is evident from research of this newspaper. We spoke to influencers, angry victims and betting offices. And we show how ingenious the scammers work.

