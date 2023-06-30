Fashion influencers with large followings on social media came under fire this week for praising Chinese clothing brand Shein’s working conditions after visiting its factories to shoot a documentary. The brand is known for being a sweatshop (factory where working conditions are precarious).

Dani Carbonari, AuJene Butler, Marina Saavedra and Destene Sudduth visited several Shein facilities in Guangzhou, China, and shot footage of “happy and healthy” employees for the documentary.

In April, a group of US congressmen, including leaders of the Congressional Executive Committee on China, sent a letter to the US Department of Homeland Security to warn that increasingly popular Chinese e-commerce apps could allow the import of products manufactured using Uighur forced labor in violation of federal law.

The Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Law, enacted in late 2021, prohibits the importation of products from the Xinjiang region of China based on the assumption that they were produced using forced labor. The law was a response to evidence of human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party in that region. These atrocities have been recognized by the US, other governments, the UN and numerous human rights organizations.

Shein’s viral shopping app has come under investigation as one of the possible loopholes that importers could exploit to circumvent the ban on such imports. In addition, the brand has also been accused of mistreatment of workers in its factories, including low wages, dangerous working conditions and the presence of toxic materials in its clothing, as reported by the washington times.

In a video on TikTok, another social media platform compromised by its relationship with Beijing, Carbonari denied many of the allegations against Shein as “rumors”. The influencer called one of the factories a “Shein innovation center”.

The influencers also made an “extremely positive” assessment of the work environment in the factories and noted that the workers seemed “calm”. Carbonari said she was “excited and impressed with the working conditions” and described Shein as a “developing and complex” operation. Employees interviewed for the documentary said they were “shocked” by allegations that Shein uses child labor.

“My main takeaway from this trip was to think with my head, get the facts and see with my own eyes,” she said, according to The Cut.

“In the United States, we are presented with a narrative and I am someone who always likes to keep an open mind and seek the truth. So I am grateful to have that trait and I expect the same of you.”

In 2022, British broadcaster Channel 4 sent an undercover employee to take footage inside two factories in Guangzhou that produce clothing for Shein, revealing working conditions there. The broadcaster found that at one of the factories workers were paid a base salary of 4,000 yuan a month, equivalent to about US$556, to manufacture 500 garments a day. In another factory, employees were paid the equivalent of four cents per item produced. Workers at both factories worked up to 18 hours a day, with only one day off per month.

A series of comments criticized the videos, calling the influencers insensitive and suggesting that the company intentionally hid the less pleasant aspects of the factory from them. Carbonari responded in a video, which has since been deleted, that the criticism directed at her and her colleagues was unfair.

“I know who I am, I know exactly what I’m doing, and to be a trailblazer sometimes takes a lot of shit,” she said.

Copyright © 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.