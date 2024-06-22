The hardware manufacturer Trust Gaming, specializing in gaming peripherals, has announced a community challenge on Fortnite, called Trust Gaming which will see some of the best-known names among video game influencers compete: Queen Giorgia, Efesto, Il Solito Mute and EnderGirl404 . It will be an exciting challenge, which will see the four influencers organize online challenges on Fortnite with members of their community.

The details of the challenge

The goal is select two players who will join the competition. Whoever is chosen will participate in the final in Milan which will see all the teams compete for the title of champions. Naturally the social aspect will be very important, with influencers and fans who will be able to spend time together.

An image of Fortnite, where the challenge will be played

This is precisely the mission of the community challenge organized by Trust Gaming: give fans the chance to meet their idolsthus strengthening the relationship they have with them, for what will be a memorable experience for all.

As mentioned, the final will be played at the eStudios of Milan in Viale Filippetti 41 (in the Porta Romana area) on 25 June 2024 starting from 3.00 pm. For the occasion, stations will be set up equipped with the latest peripherals produced by Trust Gaming.

“We are excited to organize this event to give influencers and their followers the opportunity to get closer, share and experience the emotion of gaming more actively. We try to support an experience of fun and sharing where you can also get to know and try our entire new product line”, declared Geraldine Garzón, Marketing Manager Italy of Trust Italia.

The teams will be made up of three players (the influencer and his two selected fans) who will compete in single elimination matches. The winner will be elected champion of the Trust Gaming community challenge. Anyone who wants to attend the event as a spectator, you can show up at 2:00 pm at the eStudios. During the evening they will also have the opportunity to interact with the influencers during a meet and greet.