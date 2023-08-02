Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Influencer’ who was recording a video in India falls dies; he slipped

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World
0
‘Influencer’ who was recording a video in India falls dies; he slipped

Close


Close

His body was found about 100 meters from the place.

Photo:

Twitter: @VoiceOfHubballi

His body was found about 100 meters from the place.

The unfortunate accident was recorded on video and was leaked on social networks.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Giro d'Italia today, live, stage 8: Naples - Naples

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Influencer #recording #video #India #falls #dies #slipped

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
These are the new charges facing former US President Donald Trump

These are the new charges facing former US President Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result