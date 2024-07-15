Content creator Vitor Vieira Belarmino, who has more than 280,000 followers on digital platforms, He is accused of running over and causing the death of an individual on Lúcio Costa Avenue, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the western sector of Rio, on Saturday night.

According to the Civil Police investigation, he was driving a BMW, a high-end vehicle that hit Fábio Toshiro Kikuta, who had just left the Cdesign hotel after dropping off his wedding belongings. The police requested Vitor’s arrest, which was approved by the judicial authorities, and he is currently on the run.

Fábio and his wife had married at a ranch in Guaratiba, also in the western sector of Rio. The couple left the party at 10 pm and headed to the hotel. According to relatives present at the Medical-Legal Institute (IML) for the release of the body, They both left their luggage in the hotel room and went down the stairs.

According to security camera videos, Fábio was crossing the street with his wife to continue the celebration, when he was hit by the car at 11:37 p.m.

A witness claimed to have seen the moment of the accident and that the victim’s body was put into the car. According to this person, theThe occupants got out of the vehicle, removed the body and left it on the public road.Then they fled.

Shortly afterwards, other witnesses informed the officers that a similar car had been seen in the area. The case is being investigated by the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), which carried out an inspection at the scene. The occupants of the car gave their statements. The high-end vehicle was found in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, a nearby neighbourhood, shortly after the incident.

🚨ATTENTION: Influencer Vitor Vieira Belarmino is suspected of running over and killing a man on Lucio Costa Avenue, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, last Saturday night (7/13). The victim, identified as Fábio Toshiro Kikuta, had just gotten married. pic.twitter.com/pe7DvsCiEk — FAVELA COMMAND 🇧🇷 (@DasFavelas01) July 15, 2024

Police found wine stains inside and outside the BMW that ran over and killed Fábio Toshiro Kikuta. According to forensic experts, One of the stains was on the door of the vehicle.

Police say he fled without giving any help. The content creator has more than 280,000 followers on one social network alone. The five women who were with Vitor testified that he did not consume alcohol or drugs on the night of the accident.

