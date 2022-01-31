The influencer Vita Aranda died in a shooting that occurred this Sunday in the city of San Bernardino in Paraguay. Two people lost their lives and four were injured in the incident that took place in the José Asunción Flores amphitheater during the musical show Ja’umina Fest.

The renowned model Cristina Vita Aranda, wife of soccer player Iván Torres de Olimpia from Paraguay, lost her life after arriving at the National Hospital in the town of Itauguá with a ‘prognosis reserved’ after being shot in the head and could not resist the intervention.

According to information from ABC TV, four people were taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds and their condition remains stable. In social networks, images could be seen in the middle of the concert that was immediately suspended. On this occasion, Ja’umina Fest brought together artists such as the Colombian group Binomio de Oro and the Argentine group Damas Gratis, among others.

Shots fired at the “Jaumina” concert leave 2 dead and 5 injured, including the influencer Vita Aranda. Image: Twitter

Miss United States 2019 died after falling from the 29th floor of a building

Cheslie Kryst, crowned Miss United States in 2019, tragically passed away on the morning of January 30. His body was found after falling from the 29th floor of The Orion building, a residential skyscraper located at 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York. The beauty queen lived on the ninth level and, according to the Police, her death occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Kryst passed away on the morning of January 30, 2022. Photo: Cheslie Kryst/Instagram

Suylén Milanés, daughter of Cuban singer Pablo Milanés, passed away

The singer and musical producer Suylén Milanés passed away on Sunday, January 30 at 5:20 am, according to the state record company EGREM (Company of Recordings and Musical Editions).

The 50-year-old artist, daughter of the renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, was hospitalized in the intensive care room of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana, after being admitted to the emergency room on Thursday the 27th due to a cerebrovascular accident, which later was diagnosed as irreversible.