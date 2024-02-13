Dafne Souza wants to improve the quality of her content and open profiles on new social networks

Dafne Souza says his internet destiny changed after a viral video. The recording published on Instagram in November 2023 taught how to transform a set of basic clothes into a look more elegant. The post reached 3.1 million views and secured more than 40,000 followers on the social network.

The influencer says that she started to feed her profile more and more after the post became popular. She said that she sought to understand what was the factor that made the video different for use in future productions.

“I have to put the new ideas that come out of my head in my notebook to compare with that viral video to combine the two and create content that is not repetitive, but similar”declared in an interview with Entrepreneurial Power.

Their profiles provide similar tips. Overall, the entrepreneur's objective is to show how the same clothes can be used in different situations, occasions and styles.

Dafne seeks to promote her consultancies with her internet accounts. There are 3 central services:

basic consultancy – costs R$150;

complete consultancy – from R$400 to R$500;

personal coloring – R$300.

One of the objectives, in the words of the professional, is “helping the client put together looks with what they already have or with pieces they like”.

The pieces used in the videos come from the blogger's partnerships with local brands in her city, Maceió (AL). Contracts start with an exchange scheme, companies provide clothes free of charge for 1 month. If they like the service, the agreement is renewed and Dafne starts to receive a monthly salary.

As the central focus of her accounts is selling her services, Dafne says she is not looking to close new collaborations with brands: “I’m no longer looking to close partnerships. What I want most is to focus on my work because a lot of people are coming after my consultancy”.

In addition to these services, Dafne also sells a e-book which lists 10 steps to optimize the use of clothes in different styles. The value of the product is R$15, upfront.

The businesswoman took free online courses to learn about fashion. She said that she searches on Google and looked for those pages with the most user recommendations.

Classes on colorimetry (a process that aims to select the best colors for a specific skin tone) were held on the website Diva Colors. It costs R$147 in cash or 12 installments of R$14.67.

“I had to pay. But in my business, if it’s a good free course, I’m in!”, declared Daphne enthusiastically. She also recommends tutorials from YouTube as a good way to gain new knowledge.

For 2024, one of her goals is to take courses that teach how to manage money. O Entrepreneurial Power prepared a report that lists free classes for first-time entrepreneurs.

“It’s a future project for my life. I know a lot is going to happen and I urgently need a finance course.“

At the end of the year, she wants to teach fashion classes and teach others how to be consultants.

JOURNEY ON THE INTERNET

Dafne Souza started posting content on Instagram in 2022, but with niches other than fashion. She has already spoken about weight loss, relationships and everyday life. She says her initial intention was to be a day-to-day blogger.

According to the influencer, her journey with the current area dates back to when she was a child. She said she always liked creating different sets by combining pieces. She tried to open a store shortly before joining the networks, but said that what she really liked was trying out the items she needed to sell.

“I wanted to stay for myself. I saw any piece of clothing and wanted to transform it.”said.

Currently, Dafne uses a cell phone from LG is ring light (circular equipment that disperses light more evenly) to record your videos. She says her phone has slower processing and a short memory, which limits her work a bit.

In January, she purchased an iPhone 13 that should arrive at her address in early February. This model has better camera and processing quality. The blogger hopes to improve the image of her videos and be able to take her work to other platforms, such as TikTok.

Although her equipment is not considered the best, Dafne reports that she could not have started her work without it and encouraged aspiring influencers to start their business with the machines she has at her disposal.

“We really like to limit ourselves by not having what other people show on social media. But I saw that it could happen, because I finished my video that went viral without good quality.”

The application used to edit the videos is the free version of Capcut. The tool became popular among influencers who post short videos on social media. It is available for Android It is iOs.

To increase engagement on her profile, Dafne seeks to post at least 1 video per day. She also maintains constant communication with her followers through stories, where she creates interactive boards and answers fashion questions.

Her husband is currently taking a free paid traffic course (marketing technique to boost your website or profile in internet searches). The objective is to expand Dafne's network across accounts.

