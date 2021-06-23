Tilly Whitfield is a very famous influencer of Australian TV. He recently wanted to try a DIY facial treatment seen in a tutorial on TikTok. On Instagram she talked about what she was doing, up to a post in which she confessed that she ended up in the hospital for that beauty routine that she discovered was dangerous.

Tilly Whitfield has learned the hard way that i video tutorial posted on TikTok must be followed. Your health is at stake. On the social platform, in fact, many industry experts advise against paying attention to certain remedies that can be harmful.

Tilly Whitfield knows this well, who on social media has decided to show himself with the wounds on his face from a do-it-yourself facial treatment not really suitable. The former competitor of the Big Brother local had always shown up with heavy makeup and clay masks and now let’s find out why.

After the requests of the fans, the influencer decided to answer their questions. In a post he explains that the injuries were the result of one beauty procedure sponsored on TikTok, which caused her a lot of damage.

The skin rashes under the eyes and nose suggest that she has undergone microneedling, a technique that uses tiny needles that pierce the epidermis, which reacts by releasing collagen and giving tone and vigor to the face. But maybe it doesn’t work with DIY.

The do-it-yourself face treatment you should never try

The influencer has paid the price on his skin, but who knows how many others are suffering from the injuries of a treatment not done alone.

On TikTok videos with the hashtag #microneedling have been viewed more than 160 million times. And that’s not good: Tilly Whitfield ended up in the hospital with vision problems caused by swelling of her face!