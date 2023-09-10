Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

Cracking can end badly: an influencer stretched her own neck and broke her neck in the process. © Screenshot/TikTok/lilyzacharias

Many people can’t help but let their own neck crack. An influencer broke her neck and is now warning her followers.

Munich – Celebrities and influencers repeatedly put themselves in danger in front of the camera. That’s one Expert convinced that Helene Fischers too Trapeze accident could have resulted in a serious neck injury. But the case of an influencer shows that a neck injury doesn’t require daring jumps.

Lily Zacharias documented on TikTok their lives and lets their followers participate in their daily routines. In a video she says that she once broke her own neck while trying to stretch her neck. She takes her head in both hands and turns it to the side until it cracks. Many people do that.

“Please don’t do this, you’ll break your neck,” warned the influencer’s mother

She reports that her mother always warned her: “Please don’t do that, you’ll break your neck.” But she didn’t take her mother’s concerns seriously.

When she stretches her neck again on a Wednesday morning, she not only hears a cracking sound, but also a completely different sound. She knew something was wrong. Suddenly she feels severe pain and can no longer move her neck.

“I didn’t want to call my mom because I didn’t want to tell her she was right,” she explains. But in her helpless situation, she picks up the phone and explains to her mother what happened. Eventually she is taken to the hospital. There, the doctors diagnosed a compression fracture of the upper two vertebrae and strained ligaments and tendons. Loud MSD Manuals This creates a compression fracture due to pressure loading. People with osteoporosis are often affected.

Influencer reports on TikTok about her treatment after the fracture

A compression fracture can usually be treated by wearing a neck brace, administering painkillers and physiotherapy. This was also the case with Lily Zacharias, who had to wear a neck brace for two weeks and undergo physical therapy for four weeks. A broken neck can be fatal or result in paraplegia.

Neck fracture when cracking: Followers are shocked – “I’m terribly afraid now”

A blessing in disguise for Zacharias, but some of her followers are still shocked. A woman from Germany comments: “My God, I also have hypermobility in the neck area and I’m always cracking it, I guess I shouldn’t.” “As someone who constantly cracks her neck, I’m terribly afraid now,” writes a user in English. Another admits: “I cracked my neck looking at this.”

Also Actor Florian Fitz broke his neck and didn’t even notice it at first. He only suffered from neck pain and did not take the symptoms seriously. Loud Healthinformation.de Neck pain only indicates an emergency in extremely rare cases. However, if this pain occurs after an accident, you should urgently see a doctor. If you experience additional symptoms, such as a stiff neck, severe pain, symptoms of paralysis, nausea, vomiting, you should also contact a doctor as soon as possible.

For another influencer, any help came too late: The bodybuilder showed on social media how he lifted heavy weights. But then he had one 210 kilo dumbbell in front of the camera to doom. (mima)